Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model - Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω) APFC Boost Diode 2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 4x A25N60EFL Driver ICs 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC MCU Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 4KB RAM, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency) USB Interface MCU Microchip PIC32MX230F064D (40 MHz, 64KB flash, 13x analog channels, 10-bit ADC) LLC Resonant MCU Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 4KB RAM, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency) Topology Primary side: interleaved PFC, full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 5x FETS PWM Controller: 1x Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: CapXon, Su'scon, APAQ Supervisor IC Weltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG) Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425S12S-2, 140mm, 12V, 0.70A, hydrodynamic bearing, RGB LED lighting) 5VSB Circuit Rectifiers ISD04N65A, SPN5003 (N-channel enhancement mode FET) & PS1045L SBR Driver IC Texas Instruments UCC27324

This is an almost completely digital platform, since the entire primary side and most likely the +12V FETs are handled by digital controllers.

A full bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. On the secondary side, there's a synchronous rectification scheme for the +12V rails, and both minor rails are handled by voltage regulation modules.

The cooling fan is pretty strong. However, its software profile is relaxed for such a high-capacity PSU.

Very few electrolytic filtering caps are used on the secondary side, with the majority of ripple filtering being handled by polymer caps. We noticed few CapXon polymer caps, which aren't among our top choices. However, polymer caps are much more resilient than electrolytic ones, so these CapXon caps probably won't be an issue in the long run. Still, we'd like to see top-end components in such an expensive PSU.

The following footage shows the TPI-1200F2FDP's internals.



