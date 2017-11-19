Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Platform Model-
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
APFC Boost Diode2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers4x A25N60EFL
Driver ICs2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
APFC MCUTexas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 4KB RAM, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
USB Interface MCUMicrochip PIC32MX230F064D (40 MHz, 64KB flash, 13x analog channels, 10-bit ADC)
LLC Resonant MCUTexas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S processor, 32KB flash, 4KB RAM, 3x feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
TopologyPrimary side: interleaved PFC, full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 5x FETS PWM Controller: 1x
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: CapXon, Su'scon, APAQ
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG)
Fan ModelThermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425S12S-2, 140mm, 12V, 0.70A, hydrodynamic bearing, RGB LED lighting)
5VSB Circuit
RectifiersISD04N65A, SPN5003 (N-channel enhancement mode FET) & PS1045L SBR
Driver ICTexas Instruments UCC27324

This is an almost completely digital platform, since the entire primary side and most likely the +12V FETs are handled by digital controllers.

A full bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. On the secondary side, there's a synchronous rectification scheme for the +12V rails, and both minor rails are handled by voltage regulation modules.

The cooling fan is pretty strong. However, its software profile is relaxed for such a high-capacity PSU.

Very few electrolytic filtering caps are used on the secondary side, with the majority of ripple filtering being handled by polymer caps. We noticed few CapXon polymer caps, which aren't among our top choices. However, polymer caps are much more resilient than electrolytic ones, so these CapXon caps probably won't be an issue in the long run. Still, we'd like to see top-end components in such an expensive PSU.

The following footage shows the TPI-1200F2FDP's internals.


4 Comments
  pjmelect 19 November 2017 23:37
    Your videos don't work I get the error "cannot load m3u8 crossdomain access denied (2048)"
    Reply
  Co BIY 20 November 2017 00:46
    Everyone reviews heavily on capacitor quality but how is cap quality determined ? Is it published specs or just reputation / country of origin ?

    The bad cap crisis was over ten years ago are all those makers
    still putting out bad or inconsistent products ?
    Reply
  Aris_Mp 20 November 2017 06:27
    The videos work fine for me.

    Caps: Mostly based on experience and the RMA data that I have access to. The quality of the electrolyte is what matters the most.
    Reply
  Mike Adams 22 November 2017 02:52
    CapXon & Su'scon caps? more chinese junk for a premium price. I would never buy anything from Thermalsewer
    Reply