Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the TPI-1200F2FDP's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Compared to other Platinum-class platforms, the TPI-1200F2FDP doesn't seem to be particularly competitive under light and normal loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the TPI-1200F2FDP's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.217A 0.489A 0.479A 0.196A 19.675 54.464% 495 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 0.858 12.013V 5.058V 3.321V 5.054V 36.125 115.10V 2 2.457A 0.980A 0.990A 0.395A 39.765 70.975% 496 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 0.927 12.017V 5.058V 3.321V 5.050V 56.027 115.10V 3 3.697A 1.476A 1.503A 5.047A 59.873 78.261% 497 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 0.943 12.019V 5.058V 3.320V 5.047V 76.504 115.10V 4 4.927A 1.974A 1.986A 0.791A 79.784 82.188% 497 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 0.965 12.019V 5.058V 3.320V 5.043V 97.075 115.10V

It's possible that the power consumption of Thermaltake's MCUs is responsible for such low efficiency under light loads. Even a few watts makes a huge difference in these results.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.506 74.412% 0.066 4.981V 0.680 115.05V 2 0.252A 1.255 77.231% 0.149 4.978V 1.625 115.05V 3 0.542A 2.697 77.880% 0.270 4.972V 3.463 115.05V 4 1.002A 4.975 77.288% 0.382 4.963V 6.437 115.06V 5 1.502A 7.440 77.315% 0.442 4.954V 9.623 115.06V 6 3.002A 14.779 76.834% 0.506 4.923V 19.235 115.06V

The 5VSB rail offers decent efficiency, but we frankly expected higher efficiency levels from this platform.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.011V 5.059V 3.322V 5.057V 17.580 0.663 115.1V Standby 0.040 0.004 115.1V

Vampire power is amazingly low using both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan profile is relaxed, as you can see in the graph above. Under 30-32°C ambient and up to 600W load, the PSU is nearly silent. It needs about 890W of load for the fan to start making its presence felt. With over 1100W, the fan becomes quite a bit louder.



