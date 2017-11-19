Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Protection Features
Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 110A (110%) 5V: 32.15A (128.6%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 4.7A (156.7%), >100mV ripple
|OPP
|1427.53W (119%)
|OTP
|✓ (135°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Does not function properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP is set up properly on all of the rails except for 5VSB, where it should be much lower (with 4.7A of load we measured over 100mV ripple). Over-power protection is configured reasonably well, while there is short circuit protection on all rails, as expected from a modern PSU.
Unfortunately, the power-good signal isn't accurate; it drops after the rails go out of spec. This is downright unacceptable in a high-end PSU, and we can't understand why CWT didn't tune it properly.
The bad cap crisis was over ten years ago are all those makers
still putting out bad or inconsistent products ?
Caps: Mostly based on experience and the RMA data that I have access to. The quality of the electrolyte is what matters the most.