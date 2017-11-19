Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Trending

Protection Features

OCP12V: 110A (110%) 5V: 32.15A (128.6%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 4.7A (156.7%), >100mV ripple
OPP1427.53W (119%)
OTP✓ (135°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKDoes not function properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP is set up properly on all of the rails except for 5VSB, where it should be much lower (with 4.7A of load we measured over 100mV ripple). Over-power protection is configured reasonably well, while there is short circuit protection on all rails, as expected from a modern PSU.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal isn't accurate; it drops after the rails go out of spec. This is downright unacceptable in a high-end PSU, and we can't understand why CWT didn't tune it properly.


  • pjmelect 19 November 2017 23:37
    Your videos don't work I get the error "cannot load m3u8 crossdomain access denied (2048)"
  • Co BIY 20 November 2017 00:46
    Everyone reviews heavily on capacitor quality but how is cap quality determined ? Is it published specs or just reputation / country of origin ?

    The bad cap crisis was over ten years ago are all those makers
    still putting out bad or inconsistent products ?
  • Aris_Mp 20 November 2017 06:27
    The videos work fine for me.

    Caps: Mostly based on experience and the RMA data that I have access to. The quality of the electrolyte is what matters the most.
  • Mike Adams 22 November 2017 02:52
    CapXon & Su'scon caps? more chinese junk for a premium price. I would never buy anything from Thermalsewer
