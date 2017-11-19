Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 110A (110%) 5V: 32.15A (128.6%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 4.7A (156.7%), >100mV ripple OPP 1427.53W (119%) OTP ✓ (135°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Does not function properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP is set up properly on all of the rails except for 5VSB, where it should be much lower (with 4.7A of load we measured over 100mV ripple). Over-power protection is configured reasonably well, while there is short circuit protection on all rails, as expected from a modern PSU.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal isn't accurate; it drops after the rails go out of spec. This is downright unacceptable in a high-end PSU, and we can't understand why CWT didn't tune it properly.



