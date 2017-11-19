Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPI-1200F2FDP's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.5mV 5.1mV 3.3mV 4.5mV Pass 20% Load 16.0mV 5.6mV 3.8mV 5.1mV Pass 30% Load 17.7mV 6.1mV 4.3mV 5.6mV Pass 40% Load 16.3mV 5.6mV 5.0mV 5.6mV Pass 50% Load 20.0mV 5.9mV 5.8mV 5.8mV Pass 60% Load 18.3mV 10.4mV 10.8mV 9.6mV Pass 70% Load 19.3mV 6.8mV 7.6mV 6.6mV Pass 80% Load 19.9mV 7.0mV 8.8mV 6.8mV Pass 90% Load 19.8mV 16.2mV 17.1mV 16.2mV Pass 100% Load 21.8mV 13.0mV 17.3mV 13.4mV Pass 110% Load 25.1mV 10.6mV 11.9mV 11.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 12.7mV 4.6mV 5.0mV 3.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.6mV 10.8mV 15.4mV 11.2mV Pass

Thermaltake's ripple suppression is excellent! CWT worked wonders in this discipline, approaching Super Flower's performance. As digital circuits become more prevalent, we should see more amazing ripple results like these.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

