Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPI-1200F2FDP's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load10.5mV5.1mV3.3mV4.5mVPass
20% Load16.0mV5.6mV3.8mV5.1mVPass
30% Load17.7mV6.1mV4.3mV5.6mVPass
40% Load16.3mV5.6mV5.0mV5.6mVPass
50% Load20.0mV5.9mV5.8mV5.8mVPass
60% Load18.3mV10.4mV10.8mV9.6mVPass
70% Load19.3mV6.8mV7.6mV6.6mVPass
80% Load19.9mV7.0mV8.8mV6.8mVPass
90% Load19.8mV16.2mV17.1mV16.2mVPass
100% Load21.8mV13.0mV17.3mV13.4mVPass
110% Load25.1mV10.6mV11.9mV11.6mVPass
Cross-Load 112.7mV4.6mV5.0mV3.6mVPass
Cross-Load 221.6mV10.8mV15.4mV11.2mVPass
Thermaltake's ripple suppression is excellent! CWT worked wonders in this discipline, approaching Super Flower's performance. As digital circuits become more prevalent, we should see more amazing ripple results like these.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pjmelect 19 November 2017 23:37
    Your videos don't work I get the error "cannot load m3u8 crossdomain access denied (2048)"
  • Co BIY 20 November 2017 00:46
    Everyone reviews heavily on capacitor quality but how is cap quality determined ? Is it published specs or just reputation / country of origin ?

    The bad cap crisis was over ten years ago are all those makers
    still putting out bad or inconsistent products ?
  • Aris_Mp 20 November 2017 06:27
    The videos work fine for me.

    Caps: Mostly based on experience and the RMA data that I have access to. The quality of the electrolyte is what matters the most.
  • Mike Adams 22 November 2017 02:52
    CapXon & Su'scon caps? more chinese junk for a premium price. I would never buy anything from Thermalsewer
