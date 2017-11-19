Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPI-1200F2FDP's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|10.5mV
|5.1mV
|3.3mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.0mV
|5.6mV
|3.8mV
|5.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|17.7mV
|6.1mV
|4.3mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|16.3mV
|5.6mV
|5.0mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|20.0mV
|5.9mV
|5.8mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|18.3mV
|10.4mV
|10.8mV
|9.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|19.3mV
|6.8mV
|7.6mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|19.9mV
|7.0mV
|8.8mV
|6.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|19.8mV
|16.2mV
|17.1mV
|16.2mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|21.8mV
|13.0mV
|17.3mV
|13.4mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|25.1mV
|10.6mV
|11.9mV
|11.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|12.7mV
|4.6mV
|5.0mV
|3.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|21.6mV
|10.8mV
|15.4mV
|11.2mV
|Pass
Thermaltake's ripple suppression is excellent! CWT worked wonders in this discipline, approaching Super Flower's performance. As digital circuits become more prevalent, we should see more amazing ripple results like these.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
