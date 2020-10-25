Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750W Power Supply Review

The Toughpower PF1 750W achieves a high overall performance score and it is highly efficient, while its average noise output is low at 27 dBA.

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 750 power supply achieves high performance in almost all areas, and on top of that, it is highly efficient. Its overall performance score is high, but it cannot threaten units like the Corsair HX750 and the popular Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum with similar capacity. Nonetheless, when it comes to efficiency, the Thermaltake offering loses only to the more expensive Seasonic Prime Platinum, having a notable difference from the Focus Plus Platinum 750 and an even larger from the Corsair HX750. With a longer hold-up time and even lower ripple on the minor rails, the PF1 750 could earn a place in our best PSU picks.

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 line consists of three units with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. All are 80 PLUS Platinum certified. Cybenetics has also certified them as ETA-A (efficiency), LAMBDA-A, and LAMBDA-A- (noise output). In this review, we will take a look at the middle member of the family, the PF1 with 750W max power. Like all other PF1 models, it is fully modular and has super-compact dimensions, thanks to the 140mm depth. Lastly, it uses a hydraulic bearing fan, which can offer high airflow if required.

The OEM behind Thermaltake's PF1 models is HKC, which is mostly known for its affordable products. During our test sessions, we will determine whether HKC can meet the performance levels of the competition in this high-end category. It won't be easy since it has to face strong competition, including the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum, Corsair HX750, FSP HPT750M Hydro, and other products. Nonetheless, it is always nice to see new products, and new manufacturers, in this category at least, enter the game.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) HKC Max. DC Output 750W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan [TT-1225(XW12025MS)] Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 62 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 744 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (480mm+150mm+150mm) 3 9 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (480mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

As expected, the PSU has enough connectors to deliver its full power effortlessly. The two EPS connectors, on dedicated cables, ensure compatibility with all high-end mainboards, and you also have four PCIe to power a pair of energy-hungry GPUs. With the release of Nvidia's RTX 3080, there is no need for SLI anymore, which is not even supported in this product, so that most users won't utilize the second pair of PCIe connectors.

The number of peripheral connectors is adequate, and the distance between them is long enough, at 150mm. Finally, there are no in-cable caps, which can make cable routing hard.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) HKC PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor 2.5D-15 (2.5Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x NCE Power NCE65TF130F (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Global Power Technology G3S06510H (650V, 10A @ 120°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (420V, 330uF each or 660uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x NCE Power NCE65TF130F (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Advanced Power AP4N1R8CMT-A (45V, 32A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 1.8mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controllers: 2x ANPEC APW7164 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE)

Polymer: 21x NIC Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP, SCP) Fan Model Thermaltake (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydraulic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x SB1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corporation EM8564A

We don't often see HKC products, especially in the high-end categories. It is always interesting to see new designs. Thermaltake was smart enough to go to a less known OEM for this product line, achieving two things: lower production cost and the ability to offer something different from the competition, mostly based on Seasonic and CWT designs.

Build quality is pretty good, although HKC avoided using expensive FETs (e.g., Infineon ones) on the primary side, to keep the cost low. On the contrary, it used quality filtering caps, including many polymer ones, and an HDB fan. This is why they didn't have a problem providing an extra-long, ten-year warranty to match the competition's offerings.

As usual, we find a two-stage transient/EMI filter. It has more than enough X and Y caps and two CM chokes, but it lacks a DM choke. It doesn't have an MOV, either, which is a great shame since this inexpensive part protects against voltage surges.

An NTC thermistor, supported by a bypass relay, suppress large inrush currents.

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current, so it will easily meet this PSU's requirements.

In the APFC converter, we find two NCE Power FETs and a single, powerful (10A max current output) boost diode. The bulk caps are by Rubycon, and their combined capacity reaches 660uF.

The main FETs are arranged in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is used to boost efficiency, and its controller is a Champion CM6901X IC, which also controls the switching rate of the +12V FETs.

Six FETs, provided by Advanced Power Electronics, regulate the +12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. The latter use four FETs in total and two Anpec PWM controllers.

The filtering capacitors are of good quality, and besides electrolytic caps, HKC also used a large number of polymer caps, which are tolerant to high operating temperatures.

At the face of the modular board, we find eleven polymer caps, forming an additional ripple filtering layer.

There is not much to see on the backside of the main PCB, since all components are on the top side.

The 5VSB circuit uses an Excelliance MOS controller and on its secondary side, a Schottky barrier diode (SBR) regulated the rail.

The supervisor IC is a Sitronix ST9S313-DAG, supporting only the fundamental protection features. All the rest are provided through external circuits that communicate with the IC mentioned above.

A smaller fan had to be used because of the PSU's compact dimensions. It uses a hydraulic bearing so it will have a long life, as long as you don't expose it to higher than 40 degrees Celsius operating temperatures for prolonged periods.

