Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V, satisfactory at 5V, not so tight at 3.3V, and quite loose at 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Future)

The hold-up time is long and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current isn't high with 115V input, and at normal levels with 230V.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.263A 1.982A 1.987A 0.992A 84.975 88.085% 0 <6.0 44.51°C 0.949 12.041V 5.046V 3.322V 5.041V 96.469 40.01°C 115.14V 2 11.554A 2.975A 2.985A 1.197A 170.060 90.999% 0 <6.0 44.80°C 0.978 12.044V 5.043V 3.316V 5.014V 186.882 40.86°C 115.14V 3 18.178A 3.473A 3.487A 1.404A 255.069 91.943% 0 <6.0 45.90°C 0.988 12.048V 5.041V 3.313V 4.987V 277.421 41.48°C 115.14V 4 24.808A 3.972A 3.990A 1.613A 340.087 92.043% 589 6.3 41.58°C 0.992 12.048V 5.037V 3.306V 4.961V 369.489 46.64°C 115.13V 5 31.052A 4.968A 4.997A 1.825A 425.096 91.300% 588 6.3 42.11°C 0.995 12.063V 5.034V 3.303V 4.932V 465.606 47.78°C 115.12V 6 37.281A 5.964A 6.003A 2.000A 509.411 90.794% 875 19.0 42.64°C 0.996 12.065V 5.031V 3.298V 4.906V 561.060 49.21°C 115.12V 7 43.601A 6.963A 7.015A 2.257A 594.899 90.113% 1263 31.3 43.07°C 0.996 12.059V 5.028V 3.293V 4.876V 660.172 50.22°C 115.11V 8 49.927A 7.964A 8.028A 2.475A 680.241 89.373% 1796 41.1 43.77°C 0.996 12.054V 5.025V 3.288V 4.851V 761.127 52.09°C 115.11V 9 56.622A 8.467A 8.528A 2.481A 765.168 88.647% 1800 41.1 44.82°C 0.997 12.056V 5.022V 3.284V 4.839V 863.163 53.80°C 115.11V 10 63.238A 8.971A 9.058A 2.596A 849.882 87.807% 1803 41.1 45.76°C 0.997 12.060V 5.019V 3.279V 4.817V 967.894 55.66°C 115.11V 11 70.246A 8.974A 9.069A 2.604A 934.666 86.933% 2161 46.0 46.63°C 0.997 12.064V 5.016V 3.275V 4.802V 1075.154 57.32°C 115.11V CL1 0.102A 12.001A 12.000A 0.000A 101.174 84.167% 584 6.1 41.92°C 0.957 12.092V 5.035V 3.293V 5.087V 120.206 47.49°C 115.14V CL2 70.032A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 857.930 88.481% 1800 41.1 45.17°C 0.997 12.061V 5.027V 3.300V 4.948V 969.621 55.66°C 115.11V

The PSU can handle high operating temperatures while delivering full power (and even more). The fan's speed is either at zero or very low RPM, with up to 60% of the unit's max-rated-capacity load.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.235A 0.495A 0.496A 0.196A 19.999 75.439% 0 <6.0 0.645 12.022V 5.049V 3.328V 5.109V 26.510 115.14V 2 2.468A 0.991A 0.993A 0.393A 39.990 83.311% 0 <6.0 0.837 12.027V 5.048V 3.326V 5.091V 48.001 115.14V 3 3.704A 1.485A 1.491A 0.592A 60.021 86.071% 0 <6.0 0.920 12.032V 5.047V 3.324V 5.074V 69.734 115.14V 4 4.933A 1.982A 1.985A 0.791A 79.974 88.216% 0 <6.0 0.949 12.037V 5.046V 3.322V 5.056V 90.657 115.14V

The PSU achieves high efficiency in these tests.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.249A 0.215A 0.215A 0.045A 17.073 73.495% 0 <6.0 0.593 12.043V 5.049V 3.328V 5.119V 23.230 115.14V

With 2% load, the PSU scores higher than 70% efficiency.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Satisfactory efficiency with normal loads and very high levels with light and super-light loads. We would like to see high PF with 230V, though.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 75.740% 0.076 5.119V 0.676 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.278 79.975% 0.161 5.110V 1.598 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.801 81.165% 0.269 5.091V 3.451 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.062 81.435% 0.346 5.062V 6.216 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.542 81.010% 0.388 5.027V 9.310 115.12V 6 2.500A 12.399 78.272% 0.433 4.960V 15.841 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The unit is equipped with an efficient 5VSB rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.035V 5.050V 3.329V 5.125V 5.174 0.281 115.1V Standby 0.056 0.006 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is kept low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not so aggressive under high operating temperatures. If they could use a large fan, things would be better in this area since it wouldn't be necessary to reach high RPMs to achieve the required airflow.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, the fan speed profile is way more relaxed compared to high ambient. In no case did the PSU's fan noise exceed 40 dBA.

