Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the STP-0600F-G, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the STP-0600F-G is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Thanks to its better ripple suppression, the STP-0600F-G takes the lead from the SX600-G, which is based on the same platform but uses lower-quality filtering caps. Compared to the tough competition, though, Thermaltake's offering fails to impress. Great Wall and Corsair have an impressive SFX platform that's way ahead of Enhance's design.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the STP-0600F-G's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Modest performance and a high suggested price drop the STP-0600F-G to the bottom of this chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The only discipline where Thermaltake's 600 W SFX power supply beats the SF600 is noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

According to our efficiency measurements, which are highly accurate since they take into account thousands of possible load combinations (and not just cherry-picked ones), the STP-0600F-G registers decent performance and doesn't land far from Corsair's offerings.