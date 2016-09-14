Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the STP-0600F-G, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the STP-0600F-G is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Thanks to its better ripple suppression, the STP-0600F-G takes the lead from the SX600-G, which is based on the same platform but uses lower-quality filtering caps. Compared to the tough competition, though, Thermaltake's offering fails to impress. Great Wall and Corsair have an impressive SFX platform that's way ahead of Enhance's design.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the STP-0600F-G's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Modest performance and a high suggested price drop the STP-0600F-G to the bottom of this chart.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
The only discipline where Thermaltake's 600 W SFX power supply beats the SF600 is noise output.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
According to our efficiency measurements, which are highly accurate since they take into account thousands of possible load combinations (and not just cherry-picked ones), the STP-0600F-G registers decent performance and doesn't land far from Corsair's offerings.
This thing sucks.
This unit is a 450W power supply IMO. Basically, Thermaltake probably took their 450W power supply, slapped 600W on it, kept the same amount of PCIe cables, and called it a 600W power supply. This power supply is stupid, I don't know who would buy it. That's just my opinion of course, but safety should be the most important thing of a power supply, and even thought it didn't blow up, if it had 510mv of ripple at 110% load, imagine what it had at 140% load before it shut off? Probably 2000mv of ripple. There goes the GPU. There goes the CPU. There goes everything!
But Thermaltake knows that not a single person who purchases this thing will have done their PSU research, and therefore not a single person buying this thing will probably have a system that demands more than 250-300W. Thermaltake preys on the vulnerabilities of the uneducated, it's a disgrace, it's disgusting.
You wouldn't need a 600W power supply with an SFF build period. It razzes my berries that the mere fruit of the existence of this thing is an example of an unethically engineered product that nobody needs but is designed for those who don't know what they don't need.
Not until the Corsair SF Series was released while I was sitting behind a desk at Corsair did I realize just how many people use SFX power supplies in full size cases. Absolutely AMAZES me. So.. yeah...
The PSU is one of the most important parts of the PC (Id say its THE most important), so a good review of a PSU is always welcome.
Well done toms.
Yeah but this is not what I'd call competition... Nobody needs to compete against Thermaltake's product since it stinks.