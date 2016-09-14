Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Measured hold-up time is among the lowest we have ever seen. And to make matters worse, the power-good signal drops while the rails are already out of spec. This is unacceptable, especially for a PSU that costs $120. Enhance needs to increase the bulk capacitor's to enable a decent hold-up time.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The lack of a bypass relay, which allows the NTC thermistor to cool down quickly, and a lackluster thermistor choice inevitably lead to high inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

Our first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the STP-0600F-G's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.160A 1.995A 1.984A 0.991A 59.74 80.63% 2245 RPM 34.9 dB(A) 39.34 °C 0.963 12.080V 5.010V 3.323V 5.026V 74.09 44.06 °C 115.1V 2 7.366A 3.000A 2.988A 1.195A 119.75 88.04% 2300 RPM 36.5 dB(A) 40.03 °C 0.976 12.065V 4.998V 3.312V 5.009V 136.02 45.04 °C 115.1V 3 11.937A 3.510A 3.513A 1.400A 179.84 89.35% 2360 RPM 37.2 dB(A) 40.58 °C 0.970 12.043V 4.986V 3.299V 4.995V 201.27 46.12 °C 115.1V 4 16.519A 4.022A 4.009A 1.604A 239.78 89.78% 2470 RPM 38.3 dB(A) 41.25 °C 0.981 12.022V 4.975V 3.291V 4.981V 267.08 47.88 °C 115.2V 5 20.768A 5.032A 5.030A 1.810A 299.71 89.76% 2660 RPM 40.8 dB(A) 41.56 °C 0.988 12.002V 4.963V 3.278V 4.968V 333.89 49.48 °C 115.2V 6 25.037A 6.059A 6.057A 2.017A 359.72 89.53% 2790 RPM 42.4 dB(A) 42.54 °C 0.991 11.980V 4.952V 3.267V 4.950V 401.77 50.77 °C 115.2V 7 29.319A 7.085A 7.095A 2.225A 419.59 89.11% 2820 RPM 43.1 dB(A) 42.81 °C 0.993 11.956V 4.938V 3.254V 4.935V 470.87 51.21 °C 115.1V 8 33.616A 8.124A 8.141A 2.436A 479.64 88.57% 2950 RPM 46.9 dB(A) 43.77 °C 0.994 11.936V 4.927V 3.242V 4.918V 541.54 53.29 °C 115.1V 9 38.368A 8.652A 8.692A 2.442A 539.71 87.99% 3025 RPM 48.4 dB(A) 45.42 °C 0.995 11.914V 4.914V 3.232V 4.908V 613.40 57.15 °C 115.2V 10 43.083A 9.177A 9.220A 2.550A 599.52 87.31% 3025 RPM 48.4 dB(A) 46.01 °C 0.996 11.892V 4.904V 3.220V 4.894V 686.63 60.01 °C 115.2V 11 48.219A 9.199A 9.248A 2.554A 659.41 84.53% 3025 RPM 48.4 dB(A) 46.45 °C 0.996 11.867V 4.894V 3.211V 4.886V 780.11 61.12 °C 115.2V CL1 0.100A 11.016A 11.004A 0.000A 92.29 84.11% 3025 RPM 48.4 dB(A) 44.38 °C 0.988 12.084V 4.978V 3.294V 5.024V 109.72 55.30 °C 115.2V CL2 49.948A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 606.84 87.99% 3025 RPM 48.4 dB(A) 44.61 °C 0.996 11.886V 4.929V 3.249V 4.950V 689.67 57.69 °C 115.2V

Load regulation is mediocre on all rails; the STP-0600F-G doesn't stand a chance compared to the numbers that Corsair's SF600 achieves. The higher ambient temperature inside of our hot-box doesn't allow Thermaltake's passive mode to engage, and the fan profile is aggressive when it gets this hot. Thankfully, the small fan isn't particularly loud compared to other 80 mm fans, so up to the 40% load test, we record lower than 40 dB(A) results. As for efficiency, the PSU satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements under 20% and 100% loads, and comes close to the corresponding threshold under mid-load. Given very high operating temperatures, we can easily give it a pass.

Take a closer look at the table above and you'll see efficiency drop dramatically under 110% load. Clearly, the STP-0600F-G is hugely stressed by 660 W of load. Aside from low efficiency, it also makes a high-pitched noise and ripple on its rails is way above the limits. Thermaltake claims a 720 W peak load, though that doesn't look to be 100% true. You may be able to apply such a load level, but expect terrible ripple suppression and very low efficiency. So, whether you want to overload it for short periods is your choice. We have to warn you, though, that you'd also be applying huge stress to your other hardware, since high ripple shortens the life of components like electrolytic caps. It also significantly affects the performance of voltage regulation circuits, jeopardizing stability.