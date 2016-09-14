Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 32.4 A (216%) 3.3V: 40.0 A (200%) 5VSB: 3.2 A (128%) OPP 850 W (141.7%) - Not properly set (excess ripple on all rails) OTP No SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor - high inrush currents

The OCP triggering points on the 5V and 3.3V rails are set way too high, while OCP is set properly at 5VSB. The bigger problem is a very high OPP point, though, which allows for excess ripple on all rails. Since the ripple is out of control even with 660 W load, Thermaltake/Enhance should set the OPP threshold at around 105%. This platform is already at its limits with 600 W maximum power, so overloading it even more is a huge mistake that could prove fatal for the power supply and your attached hardware.

We don't like the fact that there is no OTP in this platform. We applied a huge thermal load to the PSU and, even with 130 °C on its heat sinks and main transformer, the STP-0600F-G wouldn't shut down.

To add insult to injury, the power-good signal is highly inaccurate. It drops while the rails are already out of spec. Meanwhile, the small NTC thermistor isn't supported by a bypass relay.