Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 32.4 A (216%) 3.3V: 40.0 A (200%) 5VSB: 3.2 A (128%)
|OPP
|850 W (141.7%) - Not properly set (excess ripple on all rails)
|OTP
|No
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Does not function correctly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor - high inrush currents
The OCP triggering points on the 5V and 3.3V rails are set way too high, while OCP is set properly at 5VSB. The bigger problem is a very high OPP point, though, which allows for excess ripple on all rails. Since the ripple is out of control even with 660 W load, Thermaltake/Enhance should set the OPP threshold at around 105%. This platform is already at its limits with 600 W maximum power, so overloading it even more is a huge mistake that could prove fatal for the power supply and your attached hardware.
We don't like the fact that there is no OTP in this platform. We applied a huge thermal load to the PSU and, even with 130 °C on its heat sinks and main transformer, the STP-0600F-G wouldn't shut down.
To add insult to injury, the power-good signal is highly inaccurate. It drops while the rails are already out of spec. Meanwhile, the small NTC thermistor isn't supported by a bypass relay.
This thing sucks.
This unit is a 450W power supply IMO. Basically, Thermaltake probably took their 450W power supply, slapped 600W on it, kept the same amount of PCIe cables, and called it a 600W power supply. This power supply is stupid, I don't know who would buy it. That's just my opinion of course, but safety should be the most important thing of a power supply, and even thought it didn't blow up, if it had 510mv of ripple at 110% load, imagine what it had at 140% load before it shut off? Probably 2000mv of ripple. There goes the GPU. There goes the CPU. There goes everything!
But Thermaltake knows that not a single person who purchases this thing will have done their PSU research, and therefore not a single person buying this thing will probably have a system that demands more than 250-300W. Thermaltake preys on the vulnerabilities of the uneducated, it's a disgrace, it's disgusting.
You wouldn't need a 600W power supply with an SFF build period. It razzes my berries that the mere fruit of the existence of this thing is an example of an unethically engineered product that nobody needs but is designed for those who don't know what they don't need.
Not until the Corsair SF Series was released while I was sitting behind a desk at Corsair did I realize just how many people use SFX power supplies in full size cases. Absolutely AMAZES me. So.. yeah...
The PSU is one of the most important parts of the PC (Id say its THE most important), so a good review of a PSU is always welcome.
Well done toms.
Yeah but this is not what I'd call competition... Nobody needs to compete against Thermaltake's product since it stinks.