Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Although this isn't one of the most efficient SFX platforms we've tested, for a large swath of its operational range, efficiency does register between 90 to 92 percent.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The single PCIe cable with its two corresponding connectors is the hottest of all cables, since it delivers a significant part of the PSU's max power. With two of those cables and four PCIe connectors in total, the load would be divided in two, so the cables wouldn't get as hot and the PSU's functionality would increase.

Inside the STP-0600F-G, temperatures appear normal. Apparently, the small fan does a good job, and the large heat sinks help as well.