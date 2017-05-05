Thermaltake Tower 900 Case Review

The Build

The Tower 900 includes a basic screw and standoff pack for multiple drives, fans, and motherboards up to (FULL) EATX, a #2 Phillips adapter socket for additional standoffs, cable ties, a PC (beep code) speaker, some accessory mount standoffs, a wrench for the accessory standoffs, an extra pair of panel latch springs, and two USB extension cables to assist users in “breaking out” the motherboard’s back panel connectors—since those have been relocated beneath the top panel.

Leads include two USB 3.0, an HD-Audio, power and reset switch, and power/HDD LEDs. The power LED lead is split, so that it will fit both standard and legacy Asus pin spacing.

As seen on the previous page, 2.5” drive trays are secured to the side of the front drive cage with a single thumb screw, and these trays have holes on both the sides and bottom. Our 2.5” SSD is mounted onto the left tray using M3 screws from the screw pack through the tray’s bottom holes.

Everything else screws in place just as easily, leaving approximately 3.5” of space between rear panel connections and the inside of the top panel to bend cables toward access holes in the back of the top panel.

Readers who have seen Thermatake’s promotional photos will surely believe that something is missing from our finished configuration, and that something is actually a bunch of flashing parts to fill the enclosure. The problem with testing the case that way would be that those same parts would have fit the comparison cases.

