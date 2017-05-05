Trending

Thermaltake Tower 900 Case Review

By

The Build

The Tower 900 includes a basic screw and standoff pack for multiple drives, fans, and motherboards up to (FULL) EATX, a #2 Phillips adapter socket for additional standoffs, cable ties, a PC (beep code) speaker, some accessory mount standoffs, a wrench for the accessory standoffs, an extra pair of panel latch springs, and two USB extension cables to assist users in “breaking out” the motherboard’s back panel connectors—since those have been relocated beneath the top panel.

Leads include two USB 3.0, an HD-Audio, power and reset switch, and power/HDD LEDs. The power LED lead is split, so that it will fit both standard and legacy Asus pin spacing.

As seen on the previous page, 2.5” drive trays are secured to the side of the front drive cage with a single thumb screw, and these trays have holes on both the sides and bottom. Our 2.5” SSD is mounted onto the left tray using M3 screws from the screw pack through the tray’s bottom holes.

Everything else screws in place just as easily, leaving approximately 3.5” of space between rear panel connections and the inside of the top panel to bend cables toward access holes in the back of the top panel.

Readers who have seen Thermatake’s promotional photos will surely believe that something is missing from our finished configuration, and that something is actually a bunch of flashing parts to fill the enclosure. The problem with testing the case that way would be that those same parts would have fit the comparison cases.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 05 May 2017 14:31
    That's a sweet-looking 3D printer. Oh, wait...
    Reply
  • GaryD9 05 May 2017 14:40
    Wait... Thermaltake actually sells that case? I thought it was just a marketing gimmick.
    Reply
  • ingtar33 05 May 2017 15:25
    who did they copy this case design from?
    Reply
  • derekullo 05 May 2017 16:06
    I don't quite get the Temperatures over Ambient chart.

    Neither Celsius nor Fahrenheit makes much sense.

    Either cpus were averaging 90 - 106 Celsius or the ambient temperature in the room was like 50 °F.

    Am I missing something?
    Reply
  • IzK666 05 May 2017 18:12
    Mozart²? It's amazing... I like it!
    Reply
  • Crashman 05 May 2017 21:23
    19651403 said:
    I don't quite get the Temperatures over Ambient chart.

    Neither Celsius nor Fahrenheit makes much sense.

    Either cpus were averaging 90 - 106 Celsius or the ambient temperature in the room was like 50 °F.

    Am I missing something?
    Nope. I increased the thermal threshold to 115 °C. You can do that with this CPU and motherboard.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 05 May 2017 22:37
    Excellent and thorough review as always. As an air cooler builder, I am always interested in seeing the difference a case design makes in CPU and GPU thermals. What I found intriguing here was that the 900 had the best CPU temp but only third best GPU temp with two other cases tying. Rosewill's classic pull-push case design continues to prove that a simple in-out air solution is the best over a ton of fans blowing everywhere.

    With that said, as one who only likes to keep his gaming PCs on top of a desk instead of on the floor where dust gets kicked up, these cube designs would be impracticable. They would look good in the slot of a media center however as a media PC.
    Reply
  • ObelixThe 05 May 2017 23:07
    Not a nice Thermaltake case... no absolutely not buying this BOX.
    Reply
  • Kepalajamuran 06 May 2017 00:07
    I can put my grandma's pottery collection in it.
    Reply
  • falchard 06 May 2017 02:24
    Thermaltake and inWin seem to be the only ones pushing forward unique case designs.
    Reply