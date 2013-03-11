Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

Intel-Based Home Office PC
Six Intel-Based Home Office PCs squared off in this quarter’s BestConfigs.
The reader poll ended in a tie between nix327’s Build and the Gold Intel Office Rig, with each build receiving eleven votes.
|Gold Intel Office Rig
|nix327's Build
|Processor
|Core i3-3220
|Core i3-3225
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-B75M-D3V
|ASRock H77M
|Memory
|4 GB Crucial DDR3-1600
|8 GB Corsair DDR3-1333
|SSD
|256 GB Samsung 840
|64 GB Crucial m4
|Hard Drive
|1 TB Seagate Barracuda Green
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 360W Gold
|Corsair CX430
|Case
|Rosewill FBM-02
|Corsair 200R
|Optical Drive
|Samsung 24x DVD Burner
|Asus 24x DVD Burner
|Approximate MSRP
|$486
|$476.73
In this scenario, a single editorial vote acts as a tie-breaker. We voted for nix327’s Build because of the better processor, extra memory, separate hard drive for user data, and higher-quality case. While we give big props go to the Gold Intel Office Rig for doubling as a hackintosh (if desired), nix327’s Build is simply more hardware for the same price.
Congratulations to forum member nix327 for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!
This year’s Intel-based Home Office PC is a lot more geared towards the office than the home. With no discrete graphics, the HD Graphics 4000-packing Core i3-3225 is Intel’s only logical offering at this price point.
The ASRock H77M keeps it all together while offering modern options like 6 Gb/s SATA, gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0.
The Core i3 is matched up to a whopping 8 GB of DDR3-1333, rather than just 4 GB of the pricier, yet performance-neutral, DDR3-1600 modules.
And you can seriously kick productivity into high gear thanks to Crucial’s 64 GB M4 SSD acting as the system drive, while a 1 TB Seagate Barracuda Green provides plenty of low-power storage.
Corsair’s CX430 makes a second appearance in this year’s BestConfigs to power nix327’s Build with 430 W of 80 PLUS Bronze-certified juice.
The sub-$500 masterpiece is wrapped up in Corsair’s exquisitely stately Carbide Series 200R mid-tower. Asus' DRW-24B3ST fills in as the obligatory optical drive.
The total build price when originally configured by nix327 was $476.73. The current prices of nix327’s Build can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
Still within a certain budget. Just not on the lower side for a gaming PC.
The NAS chosen here has WAY to much space dedicated to the OS drive (driving up costs), and all the benefits of the SSD are lost (you won't be loading new programs off the SSD) except for the low power. But that can be achieved for much less cash with a CF or SD card (or even a USB stick, but I don't care for those since they can easily be unplugged). You also don't need 4GB of RAM in a NAS, nor do you need a fancy case with a window when it will be stuck in a closet. I could shave $150-200 off of that machine no problem and cut the electrical costs, all while serving files via NAS to multiple machines at the same time without missing a beat. Heck, my Atom D525 does all of that at a measly 30W (measured at the wall) along with online backups, and serves web pages at a decent clip for myself and my close friends. Since I'm sure the intent of the 3x 3TB hdds was for RAID 5, you could put that $ towards a 4th and do RAID 10. Or you could put it towards actual backup instead of redundancy.
And what RAM would you suggest, Mr. RAM Expert? What's wrong with brands like Mushkin and G.Skill? They're incredibly popular.
Honestly, does brand even make a difference in RAM besides warranty? You put it in and it works or it doesn't. As long as you have enough RAM to accomodate what's running, and it doesn't BSOD, I don't really care about the brand.