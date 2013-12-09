Trending

Tom's Hardware's Reader's Choice Awards 2013

Monitors/Displays

AOC I2757Fh (Smart Buy)
From the article: AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors, Written by Christian Eberle, Jan 15, 2013

Here's what we said: Most of us would be happy with either of these two displays on our desks, but the edge goes to ViewSonic for its superior contrast and black levels. With all other metrics showing the two monitors neck-and-neck, the VX2770Smh has just a little more pop thanks to its roughly 40 percent-higher contrast.

At the end of the day, though, either monitor can super-size your desktop without breaking the bank. And, priced $50 less than the ViewSonic, we'd be crazy not to recommend the solution from AOC as well. So, we're giving both the ViewSonic VX2770Smh and AOC I2757Fh our Smart Buy award.

Both companies are offering absolutely unreal bargains with these screens. The latest AH-IPS technology allows them to achieve high levels of color accuracy and superb contrast. While not ideal for high-end photo and graphics work, they are perfect for the increasing number of users employing their computers to watch TV and movie content. Sporting generous 27-inch screen sizes, HDTV-friendly 16:9 aspect ratios, and an admission price of around 300 bucks, either model lets you enjoy the big-screen experience.

AOC Q2963 Monitor Review (Smart Buy)
From the article: AOC Q2963 Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play, Written by Christian Eberle, August 25, 2013

Here's what we said: While the unique aspect ratio might not be for everyone, those who predominantly watch movies or play games on their computer might want to consider this new AOC. At just $450, it presents the greatest bang for your buck in this new product class, which is why we’re giving the AOC Q2963PM the Tom’s Hardware 2013 Smart Buy award.

Asus ProArt PQ279Q (Smart Buy)
From the article: Asus ProArt PQ279Q Monitor Review: 27-Inch, Wide-Gamut, QHD, Written by Christian Eberle, November 14, 2013

Here's what we said: For now, QHD is the standard, and Asus' PA279Q is one of the best screens we’ve tested. Its feature set puts it above the competition and its price really isn’t all that out of line. For its excellent out-of-box performance, top-notch color accuracy, selectable color gamuts, and huge feature set, we’re giving it the Tom’s Smart Buy Award.

Asus VG248QE (Smart Buy)
From the article: Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300, Written by William Christian Eberle, October 2, 2013

Here's what we said: We hope to see displays like this based on IPS panels in the near future. And we suspect we will. The aftermarket has already produced overclocked IPS monitors with refresh rates up to 120 Hz. For now though, the VG248QE serves as a benchmark for gamers looking to remove one more choke point from the signal chain. And it represents a terrific value. Among the seven 120 Hz-or-higher screens we found in our research, Asus' VG248QE is the least expensive, and the only one reaching up to 144 Hz. For that reason, we’re giving it Tom’s Hardware 2013 Smart Buy award.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Conrad925 09 December 2013 05:58
    On the ballot/entry form, the PowerColor HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition is listed twice.
  • lunyone 09 December 2013 06:05
    "On the ballot/entry form, the PowerColor HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition is listed twice."

    Sooo your supposed to vote twice, right? Lol! I noticed that too. I guess when copy/pasting that it got pasted twice :)
  • rolli59 09 December 2013 06:35
    Lol It was a great Card on release so definitely a winner. You guys don't get the hint?
  • zichus 09 December 2013 08:12
    Don't get it - outside US residents should vote or will the answer discarded anyways? I just want to vote, but if its useless then why bother?

    7. I am a legal resident of the USA (excluding RI) and 18 years of age or older. *This question is required.
    Yes
    No, Your Entry Will Be Discarded
  • Mike Friesen 09 December 2013 09:27
    This is good.
  • AndrewJacksonZA 09 December 2013 09:52
    You kinda excluded the Nanoxia Deep Silence 2... If I have some spare cash for myself this year I'm getting it as a Christmas present To Me, Love Me. :-)
    Reply
  • ubercake 09 December 2013 12:49
    Another article by which the Tom's models could enhance the look and feel of the hunks of plastic and metal.
  • Cryio 09 December 2013 14:13
    I can't wait 'till the next Browser Grand Prix. Let's see what damage does IE11 do against Opera 18, Firefox's crumbling engine and Chrome's staleness
    Reply
  • Avro Arrow 09 December 2013 14:32
    As is usual, sweepstakes for Americans only. I guess the rest of us just don't count as far as tomsharware is concerned. I haven't seen a single contest that included anyone outside the USA the whole time I've been here.
    Reply
  • ubercake 09 December 2013 14:34
    12137202 said:
    As is usual, sweepstakes for Americans only. I guess the rest of us just don't count as far as tomsharware is concerned. I haven't seen a single contest that included anyone outside the USA the whole time I've been here.

    Hooray for Canadians!
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/virgin-mobile-nexus-5-canada-sweepstakes,25240.html

    I'm sure there are legal and tax restrictions for these things.
