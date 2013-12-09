Tom's Hardware's Reader's Choice Awards 2013

Monitors/Displays

AOC I2757Fh (Smart Buy)

From the article: AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors, Written by Christian Eberle, Jan 15, 2013

Here's what we said: Most of us would be happy with either of these two displays on our desks, but the edge goes to ViewSonic for its superior contrast and black levels. With all other metrics showing the two monitors neck-and-neck, the VX2770Smh has just a little more pop thanks to its roughly 40 percent-higher contrast.

At the end of the day, though, either monitor can super-size your desktop without breaking the bank. And, priced $50 less than the ViewSonic, we'd be crazy not to recommend the solution from AOC as well. So, we're giving both the ViewSonic VX2770Smh and AOC I2757Fh our Smart Buy award.

Both companies are offering absolutely unreal bargains with these screens. The latest AH-IPS technology allows them to achieve high levels of color accuracy and superb contrast. While not ideal for high-end photo and graphics work, they are perfect for the increasing number of users employing their computers to watch TV and movie content. Sporting generous 27-inch screen sizes, HDTV-friendly 16:9 aspect ratios, and an admission price of around 300 bucks, either model lets you enjoy the big-screen experience.

AOC Q2963 Monitor Review (Smart Buy)

From the article: AOC Q2963 Monitor Review: 2560x1080 Is A New Way To Play, Written by Christian Eberle, August 25, 2013

Here's what we said: While the unique aspect ratio might not be for everyone, those who predominantly watch movies or play games on their computer might want to consider this new AOC. At just $450, it presents the greatest bang for your buck in this new product class, which is why we’re giving the AOC Q2963PM the Tom’s Hardware 2013 Smart Buy award.

Asus ProArt PQ279Q (Smart Buy)

From the article: Asus ProArt PQ279Q Monitor Review: 27-Inch, Wide-Gamut, QHD, Written by Christian Eberle, November 14, 2013

Here's what we said: For now, QHD is the standard, and Asus' PA279Q is one of the best screens we’ve tested. Its feature set puts it above the competition and its price really isn’t all that out of line. For its excellent out-of-box performance, top-notch color accuracy, selectable color gamuts, and huge feature set, we’re giving it the Tom’s Smart Buy Award.

Asus VG248QE (Smart Buy)

From the article: Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300, Written by William Christian Eberle, October 2, 2013

Here's what we said: We hope to see displays like this based on IPS panels in the near future. And we suspect we will. The aftermarket has already produced overclocked IPS monitors with refresh rates up to 120 Hz. For now though, the VG248QE serves as a benchmark for gamers looking to remove one more choke point from the signal chain. And it represents a terrific value. Among the seven 120 Hz-or-higher screens we found in our research, Asus' VG248QE is the least expensive, and the only one reaching up to 144 Hz. For that reason, we’re giving it Tom’s Hardware 2013 Smart Buy award.

ViewSonic VX2770Smh (Smart Buy)

