TorGuard VPN Service Review

Interface And Setup

TorGuard doesn’t veer too far from the norm. Like PIA, TorGuard offers a very simple client, although you can only disconnect TorGuard via the system tray rather than select your VPN target region. The service spans 43 countries and “thousands” of IP addresses, promising “unlimited VPN speeds and bandwidth.” Well...we’ll see.

TorGuard supports all of the usual OSes along with DD-WRT and Tomato router scripts with its own clients. You can also download a modified version of the Viscosity OpenVPN client if you prefer deeper control and traffic data. Along with OpenVPN, TorGuard supports PPTP, L2TP, SSTP, IPSec, SSH Tunnel and other connection options. Interestingly, the company accepts over 80 payment options, including PayPal, Bitcoin, WebMoney and even oddities like Subway gift cards. TorGuard emphatically denies storing any logs, time stamps or anything else that might sacrifice a user’s identity.

As you peruse TorGuard’s list of available VPN servers, you’ll note two symbols that pop up next to some, but not all, systems. The first is a BitTorrent icon. Obviously, torrents chew through an unfair share of bandwidth, so TorGuard specifically calls out which VPN servers are better suited to this application. Also, you’ll note a different icon that looks like a sonar readout. TorGuard refers to this as Stealth. Here’s how the company describes it:

“TorGuard has engineered special ‘Stealth’ connections that are guaranteed to bypass Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) firewalls and provide ‘invisible’ VPN access anywhere in the world. Stealth VPN options are provided to all clients at no additional charge and can be accessed by selecting a Stealth enabled server option on the TorGuard lite app. Access the web in countries like China, Iran, UAE, or behind strict corporate wifi networks. Unlike normal VPN traffic which can be filtered or blocked by an ISP, TorGuard Stealth VPN service will appear as regular HTTP traffic making it virtually impossible to block. This VPN service connection also features increased encryption protocols making it the most secure VPN experience possible, worldwide.”