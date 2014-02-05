Toshiba 50L7300U Review: A 50-Inch LED HDTV With Wi-Fi

Results: Color Gamut And Performance
Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a more realistic view of color accuracy.
The 50L7300U’s picture modes produce different results in the color gamut test. The first chart was generated in the Standard mode at stock settings.
This is a perfect example of why we measure additional color saturation levels. Red, green, blue, and yellow at 100-percent saturation are pretty close to their targets, while cyan and magenta are fairly wide of the mark. The lower saturations are quite a bit off from their targets, too. The errors range from 11 to 19 Delta E.
The inaccuracy is compounded by super-high luminance values. Some colors are over 100-percent too bright, resulting in cartoon-like images that look unnaturally intense. A lot of the color detail is crushed as well, which removes all of the texture and depth from the picture.
This chart represents the Movie mode.
Even if you don’t calibrate, the 50L7300U’s color accuracy is far superior in the Movie mode. Our chart shows the gamut without any calibration, and the average error is 6.24 Delta E. The main problem is that the color luminance is still too high for every color (on the order of 15 to 50 percent too high). The CIE points aren’t too bad though.
Toshiba's CMS works very well for fixing these problems. Here is the result after grayscale and CMS calibrations.
You can see that it's well worth putting the effort into calibration. The average error is now only 1.53 Delta E, resulting in an image that's far more natural and smooth-toned than before. The CMS doesn’t require too much tweaking to achieve this result, either. Adjusting the luminance values has the biggest impact on quality.
Let’s see how the 50L7300U stacks up to our other HDTVs and monitors.
As we saw in our grayscale and gamma measurements, the 50L7300U ranks with the best displays we’ve tested for color accuracy. A few years ago, an HDTV at this price point would likely have performed poorly and lacked any calibration controls. We’re glad to see technology that addresses performance rather than just adding more bells and whistles.
http://www.avsforum.com/t/1477874/toshiba-l1350u-series-2013/30#post_23923173
"Using the same settings on both Game and Movie, via OCD-levels of eye-balling I found that Game and/or PC modes (which look identical) have similar white levels with backlight @ 50 compared to Movie's backlight @ 68. By comparison Movie's backlight setting had to be set to 40 just to get black levels similar to Game and/or PC with backlight @ 50. And for reference,"Standard" seems to be about the same as Game and/or PC except that the backlight @ 42 seems to equal Game/PC's backlight @ 50."
For reference, CNET seemed to have assumed that the the "Movie" preset was the best when reviewing the L2300U (which is the same as the L1350U but in a different color) and then went and criticized the TV for having poor contrast and black levels. I just want to make sure Tom's doesn't make the same mistake in the future.
We did not assume that Movie mode produced the best contrast, we measured every mode to determine which was the best starting point for calibration. Our black level measurements take into account the full rendering of detail down to the lowest brightness steps. It's easy to drop the brightness control and measure a better black level but detail will be crushed. In the game mode, we couldn't get any better black levels than movie when you take detail into account. Check out the article where we talk about the use of dynamic contrast. That will give you a pretty good idea where the balance is between contrast and detail. Remember also that Game mode does not have the accurate color gamut or flat grayscale and gamma tracking possible in Movie.
When referring to forum posts, a statement like "via OCD-levels of eye-balling" means that the writer is expressing an opinion, not facts arrived at by science. We suggest taking information like that with a grain of salt.
And yes, our calibration settings would be incorrect in Game mode.
-Christian-
I stated that I was quoting and linking to a post I made myself; if look at the user name of said AVS Forum post you would see that it is my own. Therefore I don't exactly appreciate it when you say that my results have no scientific merit and are purely an opinion...not all of us can afford multi-hundred dollar calibration tools just to provide exact numbers on what we're seeing. (for reference, I was not even the person that insisted on buying the TV, I would have been fine without one)