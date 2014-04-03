Trending

Toshiba 65L9300U: A 4K HDTV With HDMI 2.0 Support

With Ultra HD monitors becoming more prolific, we thought it was time to check out a 4K HDTV. Toshiba sent us its 65-inch L9300U LED panel. This TV offers 3D and cloud features in addition to a high pixel count. We put it through its paces in this review.

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100%-white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

What follows is the screen draw result.

The 65L7300U has a Game mode, which, as you’ll see below, is necessary.

Screen draw time is the same, regardless of picture mode. The 240 Hz refresh rate is responsible for Toshiba's second-place finish. But remember that this is an IPS panel. It'd take a TN display to post a faster response, though that'd make for a poor HDTV due to the technology's narrower viewing angles.

Here are the lag results in Movie and Game mode.

In Game mode, the 65L9300U beats a lot of the computer monitors we’ve tested. In all other picture modes, the processing makes any sort of fast-action game unplayable.

The control lag approaches a quarter of a second. Not that it matters much right now. If you want to hook up your PC and play at 3840x2160 using a 60 Hz refresh, you'll first need a graphics card with HDMI 2.0 support. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 30 Hz ceiling.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Someone Somewhere 03 April 2014 07:22
    Argh. Why do people still make TVs with rear-exit connectors? That was the #1 hardest to find criteria last time we got a new one.
  • SteelCity1981 03 April 2014 08:09
    Toshiba still holding onto the 3D in their TV's. I got caught up in the hype and bought me a 3D TV two years ago and honestly I have only used it maybe 4 or 5 times if that. It's something now that I look back on I could have really done without and saved money on a regular HDTV, but live and learn. a cheaper non 3D version of this would be nice. I, like most people can do without the 3D function on a TV, esp if it will reduce the cost on the TV itself. It is nice to finally see a 4k TV come with HDMI 2.0 support, something that 1080p TV's don't need but 4k do in order to take full advantage of it by allowing 60fps.
  • cats_Paw 03 April 2014 09:10
    Untill we get 4K contenent or GPUs can manage 4K resolutions in AAA titles with highest settings possible, 4K makes as much sense as a fast car in a 50 Km/h town.On the 3D matter, it does look cool on a projector if you get a 120+ inch screen, but in tvs, it looks like a gimick to me.Now... The HDMI improvment is something I want. Ive been wanting Full HD 60Hz 3D for a long time, and it seems 3D has been so unpopular that it didnt even make sense to invest in improving bandwidth.
  • Someone Somewhere 03 April 2014 09:13
    You can do 1080p120 (equivalent to 60Hz 3d 1080p) over HDMI 1.4a easily... same bandwidth as 1440p60.
  • alchemy69 03 April 2014 09:35
    4K TVs are bought by the same people who buy $100 Monster hdmi cables because "they give a better picture".
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 03 April 2014 09:38
    Actually, 4K TVs can bring a better picture. Especially if one has 4K content, or is viewing pictures or text.

    Monster cables are definitely crap though.
  • TheDane 03 April 2014 10:48
    Argh. Why do people still make TVs with rear-exit connectors? That was the #1 hardest to find criteria last time we got a new one.
    Argh. Why don't people use a cheap angled adapter.
  • TheDane 03 April 2014 10:50
    Like this: http://www.amazon.com/s?ie=UTF8&page=1&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Ahdmi%20angle%20adapter
  • Immaculate 03 April 2014 11:03
    Why doesn't anybody add DisplayPort to TVs?
    Reply
  • Someone Somewhere 03 April 2014 11:17
    Which is extra failure points, and can block other connectors.
