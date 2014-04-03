Toshiba 65L9300U: A 4K HDTV With HDMI 2.0 Support

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100%-white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

What follows is the screen draw result.

The 65L7300U has a Game mode, which, as you’ll see below, is necessary.

Screen draw time is the same, regardless of picture mode. The 240 Hz refresh rate is responsible for Toshiba's second-place finish. But remember that this is an IPS panel. It'd take a TN display to post a faster response, though that'd make for a poor HDTV due to the technology's narrower viewing angles.

Here are the lag results in Movie and Game mode.

In Game mode, the 65L9300U beats a lot of the computer monitors we’ve tested. In all other picture modes, the processing makes any sort of fast-action game unplayable.

The control lag approaches a quarter of a second. Not that it matters much right now. If you want to hook up your PC and play at 3840x2160 using a 60 Hz refresh, you'll first need a graphics card with HDMI 2.0 support. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 30 Hz ceiling.