Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Notebook Battery Life

In our notebook test, the SSDs with TLC flash deliver more battery life than either of the two MLC-based models. The retail drives we've tested that use Phison's S10 all delivered admirable run time. But it looks like TLC will improve this discipline even more.

With the Lenovo T440 running on battery power, all of the drive exhibit similar performance. This is good news for travelers who routinely spend a lot of time away from wall outlets. Since TLC-based drives reduce the cost of SSDs, many of them will end up in business notebooks deployed in Fortune 500 companies.