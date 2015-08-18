Transcend SSD370 Review

Pricing, Warranty and Accessories
Using Google Shopping, we managed to find all six capacity sizes at B&H Photo Video online. The company even lists the -S brushed-silver-aluminum parts for the same price as the plastic-case models. The 1TB SSD370 model sells for $359.99. The 512GB and 256GB models we're testing today sell for $175.99 and $89.99, and the 128GB SSD370 comes in at just $57. B&H also shows the 64GB and 32GB drives in stock for $49.99 and $39.99, respectively.
The Transcend SSD370 carries a three-year warranty but is limited by endurance. The company's own SSD toolbox software, called SSD Scope, can measure the wear on the drive. When the indicator reaches zero, the warranty is void, even if it's still within the three-year time period.
Transcend does ship the SSD370 products with a full retail kit that includes a desktop adapter bracket, mounting screws and access to SSD Scope for drive maintenance. The software also allows users to clone existing drive data to the Transcend SSD.
It would be nice to see manufacturers give review sites a voucher instead, rather than sending a unit directly for testing. Good for 1 purchase of the part slated for review from the retailer of their choice to ensure it's random and more indicative of the lottery a consumer would face. That is so long as they were confident that a random off the shelf unit would fairly represent their products rather than one specially set aside for review.
It may not seem like such a big deal but with the guts swapped out for lower cost and potentially lower quality alternatives that's an issue. I wouldn't be happy purchasing a top tier tool set only to find out it included a number of budget store brand replacements in lieu of what I paid for just because it's 'basically' the same. In just about any other scenario this would create great backlash. Why is it just accepted as common practice in the form of ssd drives? Not that I'm sue happy or think lawsuits are the solution in an attempt for gains but some sort of reassurance that the customer is getting what they're told they're buying rather than sold on a song and given something entirely different.
The real-world tests show there is generally one percent or less difference between the drives tested, so the bottom line is ...
buy whatever SSD (with a 3-yr warranty) that is on sale.
Manufacturers have been sending cherry-picked "review" units of products for decades, nothing new there... sadly it's to get the best reviews possible while hoping consumers won't be able to tell the difference in the actual product.
The "product specification may change" disclaimer has been around for a while. Sometimes it is used due to certain components going away, becoming too expensive (for the price point the bean counters and marketing decide on), or (less seen as it means they care about the product and reputation) quality goes south. Sadly it is more often abused just to make sure tier-1/top tier executives get their (large as they can get away with) bonus checks.