Transcend SSD370 Review

Pricing, Warranty and Accessories

Using Google Shopping, we managed to find all six capacity sizes at B&H Photo Video online. The company even lists the -S brushed-silver-aluminum parts for the same price as the plastic-case models. The 1TB SSD370 model sells for $359.99. The 512GB and 256GB models we're testing today sell for $175.99 and $89.99, and the 128GB SSD370 comes in at just $57. B&H also shows the 64GB and 32GB drives in stock for $49.99 and $39.99, respectively.

The Transcend SSD370 carries a three-year warranty but is limited by endurance. The company's own SSD toolbox software, called SSD Scope, can measure the wear on the drive. When the indicator reaches zero, the warranty is void, even if it's still within the three-year time period.

Transcend does ship the SSD370 products with a full retail kit that includes a desktop adapter bracket, mounting screws and access to SSD Scope for drive maintenance. The software also allows users to clone existing drive data to the Transcend SSD.