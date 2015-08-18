Transcend SSD370 Review

Sequential Write

It doesn't come as a surprise that the 256GB SSD370 writes sequential data at a lower rate than the other drives in the chart. Transcend's own performance data show a large divide between these two capacity sizes. We were surprised to see the 512GB model trailing some of the other drives, including the two models using 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) flash, SanDisk's Ultra II and Samsung's 850 EVO. The Transcend SSD370 512GB uses all four channels and all available CE lanes of the SM2246EN controller, but it can't muster enough sequential write performance to keep pace with these TLC products.