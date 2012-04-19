Trending

Asus Transformer Prime TF201: A Tablet With A Higher Calling

By

Apple's new iPad is turning heads, but it's not the only compelling choice. Four months after its introduction, Asus' Transformer Prime TF201 shows us that tablets aren't exclusively content consumption devices. Some make it easier to get work done!

Asus Addresses The Transformer's GPS Shortcoming

Late last year, several forum members at XDA-developers reported that they were having severe issues locking onto GPS satellites with their Transformer Primes. Word eventually reached the manufacturer, and while Asus was a little slow to respond, the company admitted that its tablet design wasn't optimized for GPS functionality. It even went so far as to remove that feature from the list on the Transformer Prime website.

The problem is traced back to the aluminum body, which acts as a two-way shield preventing good GPS signal reception. This was never a problem on the original Transformer, since it had a plastic (ABS molded) shell.

Some users have solved the problem themselves by making an "RF window." This can be accomplished by creating a gap in the case to allow signals to pass through unobstructed and/or attaching an external antenna. Many people report positive results modding their Transformer Primes in some physical manner to make this a permanent fix, but we had mixed success. Of the four Transformer Primes in our lab, only two of them responded positively to hooking up the GPS signal connector to an external antenna.

Transformer Prime: No Success with Mod

To Asus’ credit, the company actively tried to resolve the GPS problem via firmware updates. Also, it recently started offering a free "dongle" that plugs into the tablet's docking port. We put quotes around dongle because it's a rather large piece of hardware almost as long as the tablet itself. If you already own a Transformer Prime, jump on the deal while it's hot. Asus is only offering the dongle for free until July 31, 2012.

  • killerclick 19 April 2012 13:36
    Is this a joke? Wait for the new iPad to come out and then review the Transformer Prime? Why didn't you review it sooner? Did Asus miss a payment or did Apple give you a little extra to keep a lid on it?
    Reply
  • lancelot123 19 April 2012 13:44
    Wake me when it is running Windows on a x86 CPU so I can install whatever I want for free.
    Reply
  • cangelini 19 April 2012 13:56
    Because we didn't have it sooner.
    Reply
  • joytech22 19 April 2012 14:32
    I was thinking of getting this until I caught wind of the Transformer T701.
    I think the 1080p display is worth the wait.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 19 April 2012 14:53
    Reply
  • 19 April 2012 15:43
    "While the Transformer Prime supports output over microHDMI, it cannot push 1080p through the wire" ...When using hardware decoding, Transformer Prime actually pushes true 1080p-video to the television (..while the tablets screen remains unused = black). As an owner of TF201, I can confirm this.
    Reply
  • mily 19 April 2012 15:56
    Reply
  • joytech22 19 April 2012 16:58
    Is it your first time on the internet? :\
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 19 April 2012 17:04
    ... smoke some and you will get the full picture...
    Reply
  • 19 April 2012 18:18
    In Italy Asus decided not to give the free dongle, because they say that it was selled as a localization system, and not a GPS, therefor, they will not help us improve our tablet experience. Since the prime doesn't have a 3G connectivity, I don't think the GPS is that important, also, a 10" GPS is quite annoying. I prefer to use the phone. Great review by the way. Although I don't trust benchmarka, nor asus ICS updates. At the biginning the wi-fi was working great, no overconsumption of power, now my battery drains in hours.
    Reply