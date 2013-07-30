HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Technical Data And Test Configuration
Technical Data
|Manufacturer
|Hitachi
|Model
|Travelstar 7K1000
|Model Number
|HTS721010A9E630
|Form Factor
|2.5"
|Capacity
|1 TB
|Platters
|2
|Rotational Speed
|7200 RPM
|Cache Size
|16 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|Dimensions (W x L x H)
|2.75" x 3.93" x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|4 oz.
|Warranty
|Three Years
Test Configuration
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 0.2, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 Express SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16
|PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|Iometer 2006.07.27
|Fileserver-Benchmark
|Webserver-Benchmark
|Database-Benchmark
|Workstation-Benchmark
|Streaming Reads
|Streaming Writes
|4 KB Random Reads
|4 KB Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Drivers
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Driver
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.