HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: Access Time And I/O Performance
Not surprisingly, the notebook drives with faster spindles tend to lead the access time chart. There are exceptions, though, like WD's Scorpio Blue WD10JPVT, which comes in fifth place. The newer Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 takes the top spot, boasting 14.99 ms and 15.69 ms read and write accesses, respectively. The 7200 RPM Seagate Momentus and WD Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT are close behind.
Knowing full well that mechanical hard drives (much less those optimized for mobile applications) are unsuitable for I/O-intensive workloads, particularly in a world of affordable SSDs, we still run four stock Iometer profiles to determine the I/O throughput of each disk.
Spinning at 7200 RPM only slightly helps the Travelstar 7K1000 in our quartet of benchmarks, which simulate access patterns for databases, file servers, Web servers, and workstations. The drive consistently achieves a spot in the top third of our field, ranging from fourth to sixth place. Seagate's Momentus and Western Digital's Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT score highest.
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.