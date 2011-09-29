Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Metro 2033
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Excellent 3D result
In standard 3D mode, the TriDef driver appears to work without any problems whatsoever.
Incidentally, the Virtual 3D option seems to be disabled in this title.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Excellent 3D result
Metro 2033 is a 3D Vision-certified title, and it delivers great visuals. The depth-of-field effect must be disabled, but it’s not really missed.
Anyone notice the bevel on the Samsung model. That beautiful for multi-monitor.
Time for Bulldozer!!!