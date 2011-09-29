Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Need 4 Speed: Hot Pursuit
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Good 3D result with Virtual 3D mode
While normal mode doesn't work in this game, it does run well using the TriDef Ignition driver's Virtual 3D setting.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Not recommended
This game suffers from shadow, light halo, and doubling artifacts when 3D Vision is enabled.
Shadows can be fixed using the lowest quality setting, but they are rendered as blobs instead. The light halo/doubling artifacts are unfortunately unavoidable. This solution is not recommended, as the artifacts are quite distracting.
