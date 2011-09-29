Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

StarCraft II
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Excellent 3D gameplay result, but slight anomalies in cut scenes
Using the TriDef ignition driver, StarCraft II renders flawlessly in actual gameplay. There are, however, some shadow anomalies in the cut scenes.
While the game natively supports 3D Vision with convergence and separation controls, those settings are not accessible when running AMD’s HD3D. The TriDef Ignition convergence control works fine, though.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Excellent 3D result
From what we’ve seen, Nvidia’s solution appears to work nearly perfectly, despite a warning from the 3D Vision OSD that suggests some objects and effects might be affected by visual anomalies. The only issue we experienced was that 3D character portraits showed the edge of the character instead of the center. But this is only a minor annoyance that disappears when 2D portraits are selected in the game settings.
Speaking of settings, StarCraft II has its own separation and convergence controls just for 3D Vision.
