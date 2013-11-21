Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Isurus Dub: A Headset On-The-Go

There's a perpetual debate between fans of earbuds versus small on-ear headphones. Earbuds can typically provide more sound pressure and even better sound quality than small, cheap headphones, when you use them correctly.

I'm not able to use my plastic head for acoustic measurements because its simple design does not include ear canals. Consequently, we're stuck with my subjective impressions for this review.

Headphones Impedance 32 Ohm Frequency Range 20 Hz - 20 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)50 Hz - 13 khz (estimate, simple contact measurement) Sound Pressure Level 106 dB (manufacturer's specifications) Driver 13.5 mm (binaural) Sound Impression Balanced and pleasant Microphone Frequency Range 100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications) Impedance ~ 2.2 kOhm / -42 dB Directivity Globe General Specifications Cable 1.2 m cableStandard headphone jackMicrophone in cable Accessories Bag for transport, made from imitation leather with zipperReplacement earbuds Price (Street) $33

The Isurus Dub’s construction quality is high, though this is what we'd expect from a set of earbuds selling for more than $30.

The tiny microphone, which is built into the cable and sits just below your jaw, isn't half-bad. As long as your ambient noise level isn't too high, it's both effective and convenient, regardless of whether you're on a desktop PC or mobile device. A splitter divides the cable into separate connectors to plug into your headphone and mic jacks. Mobile devices should be good to go without this by just using the combined connector.

Sound Check

If you hoped that the Tt eSports Isurus Dub would function as a replacement for a full-size headset, then you'll be disappointed. Then again, the earbuds should also not be underestimated. If you position them correctly, they're capable of an almost pain-inducing maximum sound pressure level.

The sound quality isn't as impressive. However, it's certainly acceptable in this price range. Bass from 50 Hz and up is audible, though frequencies lower than that are understandably missing, given such small drivers. Mid-range sound is almost exemplary. But the drivers sacrifice highs in the process. With that said, I’ve heard substantially more expensive earbuds perform a lot worse. Tt eSports' Isurus Dub is certainly not a high-end option, but it's suitable for gaming on the go.