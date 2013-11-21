Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad

Again with the tongue twisters. Saying this product's name quickly ten times doesn’t just put a knot in your tongue, it also takes forever due to the unnecessary length. A $25 price tag seems pretty steep. But it also comes with a bag for toting it around, which, in turn, features a clip for securing the mouse pad.

Technical Specifications Dimensions 360 mm x 300 mm x 3 mm Material Top made of synthetic fabric material, printed; bottom made of sponge rubber with tile pattern Genres MMORPGs, RPGs, Action, Arcade Price (Street) $25

In practice, the Theron Infrared and White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad White work well together. The pad's size is a good compromise between space requirements and mouse tracking. But it’s not a good choice for true low-sensitivity gamers due to its material and size. It does provide good control as long as the mouse’s DPI stays in the suitable range. Its rubber bottom does a very good job of preventing unwanted movement.

It’s doubtful that the White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad White will prove very durable. The edges aren’t stitched, or folded over and glued together. It definitely makes up ground in the looks department, though, and if you go through mouse pads quickly anyway, it doesn't matter as much if the different layers don't stick to each other very long.