Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad
Again with the tongue twisters. Saying this product's name quickly ten times doesn’t just put a knot in your tongue, it also takes forever due to the unnecessary length. A $25 price tag seems pretty steep. But it also comes with a bag for toting it around, which, in turn, features a clip for securing the mouse pad.
|Technical Specifications
|Dimensions
|360 mm x 300 mm x 3 mm
|Material
|Top made of synthetic fabric material, printed; bottom made of sponge rubber with tile pattern
|Genres
|MMORPGs, RPGs, Action, Arcade
|Price (Street)
|$25
In practice, the Theron Infrared and White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad White work well together. The pad's size is a good compromise between space requirements and mouse tracking. But it’s not a good choice for true low-sensitivity gamers due to its material and size. It does provide good control as long as the mouse’s DPI stays in the suitable range. Its rubber bottom does a very good job of preventing unwanted movement.
It’s doubtful that the White-Ra Special Tactics Gaming Mouse Pad White will prove very durable. The edges aren’t stitched, or folded over and glued together. It definitely makes up ground in the looks department, though, and if you go through mouse pads quickly anyway, it doesn't matter as much if the different layers don't stick to each other very long.
Makes no friggin' sense to me. Who is calling the shots for the quality and features of these pieces of crap?
Cheers!
I've tested it long times ago and I'm using both by myself :)
Level 10 Mouse:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-m-mouse-review,3298.html
Level 10 Headset:
http://www.tomshardware.de/thermaltake-level-10m-headset-bmw-design-usa-review,testberichte-241398.html
Perhaps you should do some research on who the target market is for this keyboard. I didn't see a single mention of the Prime *TEAM* anywhere in your review of the G1, rather you just kept calling it "The Prime". I mean, it even shows them on the box.