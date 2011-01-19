Trending

Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

It’s time to focus on basic PC audio with a two-channel speaker roundup. We look at the Altec Lansing Expressionist Bass FX3022, Bowers & Wilkins MM-1, Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II, and M-Audio Studiophile AV 40 to see what these systems can offer.

Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II

As the developer of the iconic Sound Blaster brand, Creative needs no introduction to PC users. The company has been producing PC speaker systems for years, and continues to offer a number of notable products. The Gigaworks T40 Series II is its premium offering in the two-channel speaker market, and can be purchased for $149.99 on newegg.com. The kit features a comparatively modest one-year warranty.

The Gigaworks T40 Series II sets itself from the pack with a single 1” soft dome tweeter and dual 2.5” woven glass driver cone configuration in each enclosure. The Gigaworks has the smallest drivers in the roundup, but twice the number of them. The enclosures need to accommodate three speakers each, and at just over 12” high, they’re the tallest in our roundup (almost twice as high as the MM-1s).

The enclosures are designed to point at the listener while sitting on a desk, so they tilt upward slightly. The user even has some control over the look of the speakers, with the ability to remove the flat black cover to reveal the orange-colored drivers behind them, similar to many home audio speaker setups.

The T40s come with wider speaker stands for owners who’d prefer a little more stability. There’s also a 1/8” stereo mini-to-RCA adapter and a nice long 6’ mini-to-mini cable for the inputs. The left satellite has a permanently-attached speaker cable that can be plugged into the right enclosure.

The rear of the right enclosure hosts a 1/8” mini-jack input and the docking station input. This unique input is an interface for Creative’s X-30 docking station for iPods. This is also where the power input and left speaker output are located.

The Gigaworks T40s are one of two products in our roundup that offer an auxiliary input on the front of the speaker for easier access. There’s also a conveniently located headphone output for times when you prefer to keep the sound to yourself.

When it comes to the controls, Creative gets it right with volume, bass, and treble. Our only complaint here is the lack of grip on the slippery knobs, but we’ll still take this control mechanism over buttons any day of the week. It’s great to be able to have some variable control over frequency response.

  • 19 January 2011 12:16
    Has the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Reply
  • Randomacts 19 January 2011 12:21
    No love for the budget minded folk?
    Reply
  • Harby 19 January 2011 12:43
    jdmiHas the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Indeed, A2s are really good, though a bit on the weak side with 30 watts. But since you went with B&W you could have tested Audioengine A5s which are insanely awesome and cheaper than B&W's at ~$325.
    Reply
  • gostumpy 19 January 2011 12:59
    Large knob that feels quick robust? ;)
    Reply
  • dEAne 19 January 2011 13:20
    I like that Bowers & Wilkins MM-1 - but yes theirs a bit lacking to the design.
    Reply
  • sparky2010 19 January 2011 13:52
    I'm really happy with my 4 year old creative soundworks 7.1 system... until now it still offers great sound, and having true 7.1 really rocks, especially in FPS... although i'm considering the logitech z5500.. hat sounds amazing and looks even better...
    Reply
  • icehot 19 January 2011 13:55
    Nice review, I bought the Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II about 4 months ago, and have loved them, the sound is superb.
    Reply
  • titaniumsquirrel 19 January 2011 15:15
    The AV 40s were the first speakers I've ever owned that failed on me. I don't care how good they sound if reliability is an issue. I'm never purchasing another M-Audio product. Decided to go with a pair of Gigaworks refurbs for a fraction of the price afterward and have been very pleased.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 19 January 2011 15:19
    2.0 is way too low.For gamers, a 5.1 is the minimum requirement.
    Reply
  • megatron46 19 January 2011 15:23
    Nice Speakers but i like my Monitor Audio RX8 teamed with Definitive Technology Supercube I sub and Cambridge Audio Azur 840A Amp.......
    Reply