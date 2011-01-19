Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Most PC speaker reviews are limited to subjective opinions. While those are quite useful, this is Tom’s Hardware. We’re going to try to go a little deeper than that with some objective measurements, too.

Our measurements are taken with a calibrated Apex 220 measurement microphone, with phantom power supplied by TubeMP preamp. The measurement software we’re using is TrueRTA audio spectrum analyzer level 4, found at www.trueaudio.com. Testing is done in a 25’x15’ room with the microphone pointed upward 25” from the speaker satellites. Only one satellite is used for testing to minimize phase cancellation.