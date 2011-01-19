Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Most PC speaker reviews are limited to subjective opinions. While those are quite useful, this is Tom’s Hardware. We’re going to try to go a little deeper than that with some objective measurements, too.
Our measurements are taken with a calibrated Apex 220 measurement microphone, with phantom power supplied by TubeMP preamp. The measurement software we’re using is TrueRTA audio spectrum analyzer level 4, found at www.trueaudio.com. Testing is done in a 25’x15’ room with the microphone pointed upward 25” from the speaker satellites. Only one satellite is used for testing to minimize phase cancellation.
|Mini-ITX Half-Height Build
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X4 705e2.5 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, 65 W TDP
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A88T-I Deluxe Socket AM3 Chipset: AMD 880G, BIOS 0410
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Mushkin PC3 10700 SO-DIMM 2 x 2048 MB, 1333 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|Radeon HD 5570 Reference650 MHz GPU, 512 MB DDR3 at 900 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3.0Gb/s
|Power
|In-Win IP-AD120-2 160 W (included with case)
|Audio
|Realtek ALC889High-Definition Audio Codec
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.11
Indeed, A2s are really good, though a bit on the weak side with 30 watts. But since you went with B&W you could have tested Audioengine A5s which are insanely awesome and cheaper than B&W's at ~$325.