Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Results: Multimedia

Video

We used the CLI edition of HandBrake version 0.9.5 on both operating systems. We only need to run two iterations of HandBrake due to the long duration and close results between runs.

Ubuntu 11.10 destroys Windows 7 at multi-threaded video transcoding in HandBrake. Ubuntu does the job in just under six minutes, while Windows takes just over seven.

Audio

The 64-bit version of LAME 3.99.3 was used for both OSes. This test is also run from the CLI. The input test file is a 542.1 MB wav, and the output bitrate of the MP3 is set to 160. Only two iterations of LAME are needed.

Windows 7 makes a comeback in audio encoding, beating Ubuntu by the same margins that Linux achieved in HandBrake.

Images

RawTherapee

We use the 64-bit version of RawTherapee 3.0.0 for Linux and 3.0.1 for Windows. We use ten image files of various raw formats as the test files for this benchmark. Both 8-bit JPEG and 16-bit PNG output is tested. Timing begins when the start command is pressed on the process queue, and ends when the process queue is cleared. RawTherapee is timed using a stopwatch that measures in milliseconds, and three iterations are performed.

Oneiric Ocelot shows significant gains over Windows 7 in raw image processing. The Linux distro is able to convert the test files to 8-bit JPEGs over ten seconds faster than Windows. Ubuntu's lead almost doubles for 16-bit PNG output.