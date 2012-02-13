Trending

Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Three months have passed since the latest version of Ubuntu launched. With its classic desktop gone, Oneiric Ocelot is all Unity. The training wheels are off; no turning back now. Is Ubuntu ready for touchscreens? And how does it compare to Windows 7?

Benchmark Results: Multimedia

Video

We used the CLI edition of HandBrake version 0.9.5 on both operating systems. We only need to run two iterations of HandBrake due to the long duration and close results between runs.

Ubuntu 11.10 destroys Windows 7 at multi-threaded video transcoding in HandBrake. Ubuntu does the job in just under six minutes, while Windows takes just over seven.

Audio

The 64-bit version of LAME 3.99.3 was used for both OSes. This test is also run from the CLI. The input test file is a 542.1 MB wav, and the output bitrate of the MP3 is set to 160. Only two iterations of LAME are needed.

Windows 7 makes a comeback in audio encoding, beating Ubuntu by the same margins that Linux achieved in HandBrake.

Images

RawTherapee

We use the 64-bit version of RawTherapee 3.0.0 for Linux and 3.0.1 for Windows. We use ten image files of various raw formats as the test files for this benchmark. Both 8-bit JPEG and 16-bit PNG output is tested. Timing begins when the start command is pressed on the process queue, and ends when the process queue is cleared. RawTherapee is timed using a stopwatch that measures in milliseconds, and three iterations are performed.

Oneiric Ocelot shows significant gains over Windows 7 in raw image processing. The Linux distro is able to convert the test files to 8-bit JPEGs over ten seconds faster than Windows. Ubuntu's lead almost doubles for 16-bit PNG output.

165 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 February 2012 11:24
    The best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 11:57
    comptonThe best part of 11.10 is the renewed appreciation it gave me for Windows 7.LOL that bad uh well at leased there is an alternative if the Sopa takes awake my ripped Window 8 copy LOL.
    Reply
  • jasonpwns 13 February 2012 12:01
    That's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    Reply
  • indian-art 13 February 2012 12:05
    Happy with the benchmarks. I feel Ubuntu 12.04 will be even better.

    Just around a couple of months for its launch!
    Reply
  • malimbar 13 February 2012 12:09
    One major irrelevancy in beginning of the article: while Mint overtook Ubuntu in Distrowatch, it's nowhere near the actual userbase: http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2012/02/stats-show-ubuntu-not-losing-ground-to-linux-mint/

    Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:12
    Lol. I knew I was gonna see old games on the benchmarks, but all of them id Tech 4? Hahahah.
    Reply
  • rmpumper 13 February 2012 12:15
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.
    If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?
    Reply
  • Gamer Dude 13 February 2012 12:25
    jasonpwnsThat's the problem, I've always considered Windows king for gaming, but after looking at Doom 3, and the performance boost over Windows 7. Are we sure we're developing for the right platform? I mean games on Linux theoretically would run a lot better.To bad Microsoft has a Monopoly on DX architecture.
    Reply
  • nekromobo 13 February 2012 12:26
    Linux is only free if your time has no value.
    Reply
  • 13 February 2012 12:27
    4870, gtx260, doom 3, did i time travel to 2008?
    Reply