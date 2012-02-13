Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Results: Multimedia
|Video
We used the CLI edition of HandBrake version 0.9.5 on both operating systems. We only need to run two iterations of HandBrake due to the long duration and close results between runs.
Ubuntu 11.10 destroys Windows 7 at multi-threaded video transcoding in HandBrake. Ubuntu does the job in just under six minutes, while Windows takes just over seven.
|Audio
The 64-bit version of LAME 3.99.3 was used for both OSes. This test is also run from the CLI. The input test file is a 542.1 MB wav, and the output bitrate of the MP3 is set to 160. Only two iterations of LAME are needed.
Windows 7 makes a comeback in audio encoding, beating Ubuntu by the same margins that Linux achieved in HandBrake.
|Images
RawTherapee
We use the 64-bit version of RawTherapee 3.0.0 for Linux and 3.0.1 for Windows. We use ten image files of various raw formats as the test files for this benchmark. Both 8-bit JPEG and 16-bit PNG output is tested. Timing begins when the start command is pressed on the process queue, and ends when the process queue is cleared. RawTherapee is timed using a stopwatch that measures in milliseconds, and three iterations are performed.
Oneiric Ocelot shows significant gains over Windows 7 in raw image processing. The Linux distro is able to convert the test files to 8-bit JPEGs over ten seconds faster than Windows. Ubuntu's lead almost doubles for 16-bit PNG output.
Just around a couple of months for its launch!
Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?