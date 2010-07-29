Trending

Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Do you carry around large amounts of data? Do you need to transfer it between devices in a hurry? We're examining five new USB 3.0-based portable storage solutions that might fit your needs. This time around, the focus is on maximizing portability.

Test System Configuration

CPUIntel Core i7-980X (3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache)
MotherboardGigabyte X58A-UD9 BIOS F3 (05/28/2010) Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366
RAMKingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB) DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20
GraphicsDiamond Radeon HD 5870 1 GB 850 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4800
OS Hard DriveWestern Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16 MB cache
USB 3.0 AdapterIntegrated NEC D720200F1 PCIe 2.0 Two ports, onboard 5 Gb/s PCIe interface
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerCorsair CMPSU-850HX 850 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 10.6
ChipsetIntel INF 9.1.1.1020
Benchmarks
h2benchw 3.13Sequential and Sustained Reads, Writes (KB/s) Interface Bandwidth (MB/s), Access Times (ms)
IOMeter 2006.07.27Database, File Server, Web Server, Workstation Patterns (IOPS)

The heavy-duty gaming hardware used for today’s test is coincidental, as it was already set up on the bench for an upcoming graphics test. It includes Gigabyte’s high-flying X58A-UD9 motherboard.

While the added graphics card slots of Gigabyte’s top motherboard weren’t important for today’s articles, the X58 chipset’s four leftover PCI Express (PCIe) 2.0 lanes were. One of these allows a direct 5 Gb/s pathway from the NEC D720200F1 USB 3.0 controller to the chipset, completely avoiding any of the bandwidth workarounds required by lesser chipsets.

