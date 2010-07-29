Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Test System Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-980X (3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache) Motherboard Gigabyte X58A-UD9 BIOS F3 (05/28/2010) Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366 RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB) DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1333 CAS 7-7-7-20 Graphics Diamond Radeon HD 5870 1 GB 850 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4800 OS Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16 MB cache USB 3.0 Adapter Integrated NEC D720200F1 PCIe 2.0 Two ports, onboard 5 Gb/s PCIe interface Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.6 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020 Benchmarks h2benchw 3.13 Sequential and Sustained Reads, Writes (KB/s) Interface Bandwidth (MB/s), Access Times (ms) IOMeter 2006.07.27 Database, File Server, Web Server, Workstation Patterns (IOPS)

The heavy-duty gaming hardware used for today’s test is coincidental, as it was already set up on the bench for an upcoming graphics test. It includes Gigabyte’s high-flying X58A-UD9 motherboard.

While the added graphics card slots of Gigabyte’s top motherboard weren’t important for today’s articles, the X58 chipset’s four leftover PCI Express (PCIe) 2.0 lanes were. One of these allows a direct 5 Gb/s pathway from the NEC D720200F1 USB 3.0 controller to the chipset, completely avoiding any of the bandwidth workarounds required by lesser chipsets.