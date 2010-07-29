Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Transfer Diagrams: Sequential Reads

PQI leans heavily on its internal X25-M SSD to produce the highest read rates of today’s drives. A constant data steam of around 180 MB/s is boosted by around 30 MB/s when the included TurboHDD software is installed.

Second-place in read rates, Super Talent’s SuperCrypt USB 3.0 drops to third place in writes. Its enhanced driver pushes this drive a little farther down the charts, so we’d probably leave it out.

It would be foolish to ignore write rates, since portable drive users typically write data on a regular basis. OCZ’s Enyo leads in writes by an even larger margin than its competitor does in reads, putting it slightly ahead.