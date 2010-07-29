Trending

Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Do you carry around large amounts of data? Do you need to transfer it between devices in a hurry? We're examining five new USB 3.0-based portable storage solutions that might fit your needs. This time around, the focus is on maximizing portability.

Transfer Diagrams: Sequential Reads

PQI leans heavily on its internal X25-M SSD to produce the highest read rates of today’s drives. A constant data steam of around 180 MB/s is boosted by around 30 MB/s when the included TurboHDD software is installed.

Second-place in read rates, Super Talent’s SuperCrypt USB 3.0 drops to third place in writes. Its enhanced driver pushes this drive a little farther down the charts, so we’d probably leave it out.

It would be foolish to ignore write rates, since portable drive users typically write data on a regular basis. OCZ’s Enyo leads in writes by an even larger margin than its competitor does in reads, putting it slightly ahead.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hardcore_gamer 29 July 2010 13:53
    nice review..thanks toms
    Reply
  • tony singh 29 July 2010 16:29
    Another proof of ever growing nature of techonology..
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:03
    The heavy-duty gaming hardware used for today’s test is coincidental, as it was already set up on the bench for an upcoming graphics test. It includes Gigabyte’s high-flying X58A-UD9 motherboard.
    Which is the mystery card?
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:06
    BTW, I liked Super Talent Super crypt, despite being slower than OCZ and PQI, it is the size I would be comfortable carrying in my pocket.
    Reply
  • huron 29 July 2010 20:02
    I know these technologies are more toward the "bleeding edge," but it's nice to know that manufacturers see it as enough of a market to start making products. Maybe USB 3.0 will make it mainstream relatively soon.
    Reply
  • 30 July 2010 00:21
    Would you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?
    Reply
  • justsayin 30 July 2010 01:48
    Where's the hint on the upcoming graphics test?
    Reply
  • liquidsnake718 30 July 2010 02:41
    can you play a game like crysis or even warcraft 2 well straight out of this ssd with a no cd crack?
    Reply
  • irh_1974 30 July 2010 20:16
    reclusiveorcWould you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?I have been saying this to people for years, that one day you will have your whole PC installation on a flash drive. Just plug into a PC, boot from the flash drive and everything is there.
    Reply
  • bCubed 31 July 2010 19:07
    Too bad it will still be some time before usb 3.0 will become mainstream and even longer for extremely good drives to come out
    Reply