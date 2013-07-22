31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

The Toughest USB 3.0 Thumb Drives

Not all thumb drives are designed with performance in mind. The models on this page are being called out for their ruggedness. Some handle aggressive handling well, others are built to cope with hot and cold conditions, and a few are even marketed as waterproof. This doesn’t mean they don't perform, per se. Corsair's Flash Voyager GT managed to hit 52 and 94 MB/s at 32 and 64 GB, respectively, in the CrystalDiskMark sequential write benchmark.