31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

The Toughest USB 3.0 Thumb Drives
Not all thumb drives are designed with performance in mind. The models on this page are being called out for their ruggedness. Some handle aggressive handling well, others are built to cope with hot and cold conditions, and a few are even marketed as waterproof. This doesn’t mean they don't perform, per se. Corsair's Flash Voyager GT managed to hit 52 and 94 MB/s at 32 and 64 GB, respectively, in the CrystalDiskMark sequential write benchmark.
- Corsair Flash Voyager GT (32 GB, USB 3.0, $37): shockproof and waterproof
- Corsair Flash Voyager GT (64 GB, USB 3.0, $75): shockproof and waterproof
- Kingston DataTraveler R3.0 (32 GB, USB 3.0, $59): shockproof
- LaCie RuggedKey (16 GB, USB 3.0, $36): heat and cold resistant, shockproof, and water resistant
- Patriot Supersonic Boost XT (32 GB, USB 3.0, $35): shockproof and water resistant
I currently have the 16GB version (was $20 when I got it)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/razor512/8272978749/does 200MB/s read and 57.3MB/s write
not as good as the the 64GB version but it is still really good
Read speed: http://i.imgur.com/TdcufSg.png
Write speed: http://i.imgur.com/jQVkBCa.png
http://www.whoratesit.com/SanDisk-Extreme-USB-30-32GB/Rating/1466
There is a toggle on that site that allows you to view the benchmark results for all three sizes.
Here is the full whoratesit.com article as a complement to the Toms article: http://www.whoratesit.com/Best-Flash-Drive/Comparison/1#rank1
If I were home I'd post the controller and the thumb drive model, but I'm not there so don't ask.
Too true, don't forget the controller speed. The Etron controller in my old-ish Z68 board ensures my USB 3.0 devices rarely go above 25 MBps even though I can get double that performance on my newer work computer.