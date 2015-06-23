V3 Voltair V3TEC120-FC01 CPU TEC Cooler Review

How We Tested

We’re using our 2015 Reference PC minus its open test bed (and obviously the reference cooler) to test the H220-X in a closed system. The CPU frequency is up to 4.2GHz in today’s test.

Test System Components

Software And Drivers

Graphics Nvidia GeForce 347.52 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

Benchmark Suite

Prime95 v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours RealTemp 3.70 Maximum Temperature, All Cores Averaged Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting

Comparison Coolers

Gamer Storm Captain 240 View Site

Since we’re not testing the capacity of a case, but instead testing the capacity of a CPU cooler inside a high-airflow case, the graphics card will be allowed to idle throughout today’s test.