V3 Voltair V3TEC120-FC01 CPU TEC Cooler Review

How We Tested
We’re using our 2015 Reference PC minus its open test bed (and obviously the reference cooler) to test the H220-X in a closed system. The CPU frequency is up to 4.2GHz in today’s test.
Test System Components
Software And Drivers
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 347.52
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
Benchmark Suite
|Prime95
|v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours
|RealTemp 3.70
|Maximum Temperature, All Cores Averaged
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting
Comparison Coolers
Since we’re not testing the capacity of a case, but instead testing the capacity of a CPU cooler inside a high-airflow case, the graphics card will be allowed to idle throughout today’s test.