Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance

Western Digital's VelociRaptor and Raptor drives claim all of top spots in the read access time department. Clocking in at 6.78 ms, the newest model beats its predecessor by a slim margin.

The picture changes when write access times are measured. There, the WD1000DHTZ trails its predecessor. Its 8.83 ms result earns it a ranking in the lower mid-range.

Whether we're simulating a database, file server, Web server, or workstation workload, the WD1000DHTZ always takes the lead and leaves the competing disk drives in the dust. With that said, Western Digital's VelociRaptor can't come anywhere near the I/O performance of even entry-level SSDs.