Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

Temperature And Power Consumption

Despite its very fast spindle, the WD1000DHTZ only warms up to 35 degrees Celsius. That's a value beaten only by Seagate's Barracuda LP and Western Digital's Caviar Green WD20EADS. The new VelociRaptor's 10 000 RPM predecessors don't run as coolly.

Even as it takes no prisoners is our performance benchmarks, the WD1000DHTZ goes relatively light on power consumption. We measure a mere 4.0 W at idle and 5.5 W during write operations. Those are outstanding values for a high-performance drive. Thus, the VelociRaptor achieves excellent rankings in the power charts.