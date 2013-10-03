Trending

Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300

By

Every performance-oriented gaming rig needs a speedy display to keep up with cutting-edge GPUs. Asus delivers up to 144 Hz with its VG248QE 24-inch TN-based monitor. Is its display performance as impressive as the company's sub-$300 price tag?

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things a little differently for this review because our pattern generator only goes up to 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

If you skipped straight to any page of our review, this is probably it. Prepare to be impressed.

This is the reason for the VG248QE’s existence. A fast screen draw time means motion is super-smooth with nary a hint of motion blur or judder. Games are almost eerily fluid, no matter how fast you move the mouse. Of course, you need a speedy graphics card in order to maintain the performance this display is capable of shining a spotlight on. But even the basic Windows experience improves. Moving open apps around the screen looks much better than it does at 60 Hz. It’s almost like sliding paper around on a real desktop.

Of course, input lag number is correspondingly low.

Our previous first-place monitor was AOC's I2757FH, tested in January, at 52 milliseconds. The VG248QE comes in at less than half that time. Even those rare few humans whose reaction time is less than 100 milliseconds should find this monitor responsive enough. Want to test yourself? Obviously no 60 Hz monitor is going to operate at these speeds. We’ll just have to test a few more high-refresh screens to make a fair comparison!

101 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaptainTom 03 October 2013 05:04
    I gotta wonder if 1 ms vs 5 ms really makes a difference...
    Reply
  • ff6shadow 03 October 2013 06:45
    I own this. Bought when it was first available. Great monitor for gaming. I use 2x GTX Titans with it.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 03 October 2013 06:56
    i don't like the sound of this dithering BS, i guess that's why its cheap....
    Reply
  • SWEETMUSK 03 October 2013 07:08
    if I have $300 dollars I will not buy for 24 inch "TN" screen
    IPS is much better then TN
    Reply
  • Axonn 03 October 2013 08:37
    People who think 144 Hz is more important than an 8-bit panel are in for a big, big fail.
    Reply
  • ryude 03 October 2013 09:03
    This monitor uses PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) for the backlight, which causing flickering. The only 144hz monitor that does not use PWM is the BenQ XL2420TE.
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 03 October 2013 09:25
    they only sell BenQ XL2420T version in my country, so i bought the asus for the double pwm hz. pwm, the scourge og the lcd monitor.
    Reply
  • CraigN 03 October 2013 12:07
    ryude - yes, it uses PWM, however, as an owner of one of these monitors, I have not noticed any flickering at all. It's a really solid performing monitor. That same PWM comes in real handy when running in Lightboost mode for even more reductions to input lag.

    CaptainTom, 1ms makes a huge difference over 5ms. I didn't think it would at first until I bought one of these. Next to my old 24" HDTV that was my monitor for awhile, the difference is insane.

    Reply
  • CraigN 03 October 2013 12:08
    PS , Christian, your SmartBuy award photo at the end of the article is the wrong ASUS monitor ;) Also, would you guys mind releasing the ICC profile you guys calibrated for your tests?
    Reply
  • Turik 03 October 2013 12:11
    The final picture is not of the VG248QE?
    Reply