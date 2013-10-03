Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

We had to do things a little differently for this review because our pattern generator only goes up to 60 Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements.

If you skipped straight to any page of our review, this is probably it. Prepare to be impressed.

This is the reason for the VG248QE’s existence. A fast screen draw time means motion is super-smooth with nary a hint of motion blur or judder. Games are almost eerily fluid, no matter how fast you move the mouse. Of course, you need a speedy graphics card in order to maintain the performance this display is capable of shining a spotlight on. But even the basic Windows experience improves. Moving open apps around the screen looks much better than it does at 60 Hz. It’s almost like sliding paper around on a real desktop.

Of course, input lag number is correspondingly low.

Our previous first-place monitor was AOC's I2757FH, tested in January, at 52 milliseconds. The VG248QE comes in at less than half that time. Even those rare few humans whose reaction time is less than 100 milliseconds should find this monitor responsive enough. Want to test yourself? Obviously no 60 Hz monitor is going to operate at these speeds. We’ll just have to test a few more high-refresh screens to make a fair comparison!