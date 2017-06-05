ViewSonic VP2771 Professional Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Luminance

Based on our color saturation and luminance measurements, we’d gladly choose the Rec.709 mode as the go-to preset for those who don’t plan to calibrate. It’s not perfect, but aside from a slight under-saturation in the blue primary, it tracks pretty well. Most color points are on target, and luminance levels are properly balanced. And when measured against the BT.1886 gamma reference, it looks even better.

In the Advanced Mode, there is a bit of correction needed in the magenta secondary. Fortunately, the VP2771’s hue controls have enough precision to accomplish this. The only flaw is a little bonus red saturation. We tried to fix it with the adjustment slider but succeeded in only in reducing luminance, which we didn’t want. In the end though, we’re pretty happy with the results. If you use Colorbration, you’ll see similar results, but our manual adjustments generate the lowest error levels.

We think every professional monitor should be able to achieve an average color error under 1dE. Not all can manage it, however, and we’ll give the VP2771 a little leeway because it sells for less than much of its competition. 1.32dE is perfectly respectable performance. Out of the box, we recorded 2.15dE in Native mode and 1.81dE in the Rec.709 preset, which meets the factory data included with our sample. The best we could do with Colorbration was 1.79dE. So if you have the gear, we recommend a manual calibration. It’s a bit more work, but you will unlock the VP2771’s full performance potential.

Gamut volume hits 100% sRGB almost perfectly. There are enough slight errors that we still recommend a custom profile, but the VP2771 is well suited for color-critical applications.



