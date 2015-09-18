ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration

OSD Tour

The OSD in the VX2475Smhl-4K is well-designed and very straightforward. Pressing key number one brings up the main menu.

The first sub-menu controls brightness (backlight level) and contrast. Contrast comes set to 70 by default and won't clip at that level; we dropped it to 69 for better grayscale accuracy. The backlight ranges in output from 44 to 287cd/m2.

Next up is the input selector. You'll rarely need this because you can press the key marked "2" to cycle through your active connections. Plus the VX2475Smhl-4K automatically powers on and finds the correct input when you turn on your computer.

Volume controls are only level and mute. Like the video inputs, the monitor automatically finds the active audio stream and plays it back through the internal speakers and the headphone output.

Color Adjust refers to the six picture modes; sRGB, Native and User Color all start in the same place but only User allows a white balance adjustment. All three are reasonably accurate without calibration, but our adjustments made a visible improvement.

Here is the resolution and refresh rate information. Current Ultra HD displays are still limited to 60Hz, but at least this ViewSonic has lower-than-average input lag. Check out our results on page seven.

Sharpness comes set to 50 and that's where it should stay for maximum clarity without additional edge enhancement.

Dynamic Contrast will deepen blacks and brighten whites at the expense of highlight and shadow detail. Use it sparingly or not at all for best results.

Response Time (also known as overdrive) can be set to Standard, Advanced or Ultra Fast. Our response and lag tests were performed on the Ultra Fast setting and it does a decent job of reducing motion blur without too much ghosting.

Overscan will zoom in slightly to cut off three percent of the image border. Eco Mode has three levels: Standard, Optimize and Conserve. Each reduces brightness by a set amount.

The Blue Light Filter is becoming more common on newer screens. It simply reduces the intensity of the blue primary to warm up both color and grayscale. Calibrating the white point can accomplish the same goal.

The six available ViewModes attempt to optimize the VX2474Smhl-4K for different usage scenarios. There's even a black and white mode called Mono.

The OSD is available in 12 languages. Resolution Notice lets you know the input resolution. The OSD can also be positioned anywhere on the screen and its timeout is set to a maximum of 60 seconds.

Auto Power Off shuts down the VX2475Smhl-4K after an unspecified period of inactivity (no signal). You can also set a sleep timer for 30, 45, 60 or 120 minutes.

Calibration

The Native and sRGB picture modes measure well but there is room for improvement. For that we switched to User Color and adjusted the RGB sliders. This improved both color and grayscale accuracy. There is no gamma control but fortunately the VX2475Smhl-4K tracks 2.2 pretty well. Please try our settings to optimize your sample.

ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K Calibration Settings ViewMode Standard Contrast 69 Brightness 200cd/m2 63 Brightness 120cd/m2 29 Brightness 100cd/m2 21 Brightness 80cd/m2 14 Brightness 50cd/m2 3 Sharpness 50 User Color Red 98, Green 97, Blue 100

...