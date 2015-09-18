ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Many of our latest review subjects have shown excellent out-of-box grayscale accuracy; enough so that calibration can be considered optional. The VX2475Smhl-4K doesn't quite fall into that category. While the blue tint isn't grievous, it is visible at 30 percent brightness and higher. You'll want to reduce the blue slider a few clicks to compensate.

After changes to the blue and red sliders and a one-click reduction in the contrast control, we measured excellent grayscale tracking. Even though this monitor costs over $400, it's at the low end of the UHD price range. Obviously its factory setup isn't done quite as carefully as more expensive screens.

Here is our comparison group showing results of grayscale error tests.

A year or two ago, this would have been an average out-of-box result. Today's monitors have upped the standard to where calibration isn't always required; and truth be told, the VX2475Smhl-4K is usable without one. But if you're picky about color, we recommend taking those additional steps. If you use our suggested settings, you'll be pretty close to our result below.

Obviously the VX is capable of excellent grayscale performance. We cheer any time a monitor beats one Delta E in this test. We consider that to be professional-grade performance.

Gamma Response

Since there is no gamma control we can't do anything to adjust its tracking. In the VX2475Smhl-4K's Native mode it's pretty much right on target with only the tiniest of aberrations at 10, 30 and 80 percent. But let's see what happens after calibration.

This is one of those rare instances where gamma performance gets slightly worse with calibration. Don't get us wrong, it's not a big deal in this case. You won't be able to see a problem and the improved color accuracy is more than worth it. Tracking as a whole gets a tad lighter with a dip at 90 percent.

Here is our comparison group again.

Gamma tracking is nice and flat even with the dips at 10 and 90 percent brightness. Luminance is off by no more than three cd/m2 throughout the entire signal range -- that's well below the threshold of visibility.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The VX2475Smhl-4K's last-place finish is due to its average gamma value of 2.12, which is a tad lighter than the 2.2 standard. Again, this is not a big deal. We're being picky because, well, that's what you expect of us.