Trending

ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

ViewSonic's new VX2475Smhl-4K is a 24-inch IPS panel that's currently one of the least expensive Ultra HD monitors available. Today we run it through our lab and hands-on tests.

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

While some newer flavors of IPS (AHVA for instance) promise better off-axis image quality, the Samsung PLS panel in use here does just fine. You can see a green shift in both the horizontal and vertical planes but light falloff is only around 30 percent. It’s certainly better than any TN screen we’ve photographed.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample boasts seriously good uniformity in both tests. Only four monitors out of the 70 or so in our database have returned a better black field result. And 5.99 percent is well below the point where you'd see any light bleed or hotspots.

Here's the white field measurement.

The white field measurement is equally impressive. There are no visible brightness variations anywhere on the screen.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The right side of our sample has the slightest green tint but you'd have to look closely to see it. It does exceed our standard of three Delta E though. We saw no problems in actual content.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The VX2475Smhl-4K's panel response is about the same as other 60Hz IPS monitors we've tested. It gets a little help from overdrive (set to Ultra Fast), which reduces motion blur slightly without creating visible ghosting.

Here are the lag results.

You can see that both ViewSonic screens provide low input lag. They won't compete with a 144Hz display, but for gaming we think framerates will be a bigger challenge than the monitor's actual response to control inputs. Obviously you'll need a stout graphics card to hit 60fps in most first-person titles.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wtfxxxgp 18 September 2015 11:52
    24" UHD monitor for gaming? Nope. Just nope. It's too small for me, I'm getting old.
    Reply
  • JeanLuc 18 September 2015 12:03
    The pixel density of a 4K screen is about the same as a high end 1080p smart phone, the picture quality of this must be stunning.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 18 September 2015 12:17
    Waiting on 60hz ips 2160p at $200 and 120hz ups 2160p at $350.
    Reply
  • xenol 18 September 2015 13:42
    The pixel density of a 4K screen is about the same as a high end 1080p smart phone, the picture quality of this must be stunning.
    The monitor is half that, compared against a 6" phone. But at the viewing distances of a monitor, it may as well be effectively greater.
    Reply
  • Joseph Jasik 18 September 2015 14:55
    Way too small, sorry.
    Reply
  • DisplayJunkie 18 September 2015 16:09
    "nicely styled with a gloss-black bezel"

    Are you kidding me? Nicely styled? NO. Glossy black plastics are COMPLETE CRAP. They REFLECT the damn displayed image! This is ESPECIALLY horrible when it's used on bezels, it is EXTREMELY annoying.

    And glossy black plastics look terribly cheap.

    Not to mention black bezels reduces the perceived contrast ratio. Matte grays are the correct choice.

    Why do monitor manufacturers keep doing this?

    "Just" because of that, this monitor is immediately disqualified from my consideration.

    Reply
  • xenol 18 September 2015 16:20
    24" UHD monitor for gaming? Nope. Just nope. It's too small for me, I'm getting old.
    You can think of it this way: you no longer have to deal with anti-aliasing of any kind!

    But then again 4K with no AA may as well be the same as 1080p with 4xMSAA (only not since MSAA is much cheaper than 4K still)
    Reply
  • nitrium 18 September 2015 21:43
    I often wonder what the scalers are like in these things, i.e. if you run a resolution lower than native - something you may potentially be forced to do to get a playable framerate in gaming for example. Does it look absolute rubbish? How does 1080p look on these screens compared to 1080p on a screen with that as native resolution? Does it generally look better, worse or roughly the same? Are all scalers created equal? Would be very interested to read about this in future articles.
    Reply
  • chumly 19 September 2015 05:38
    or you can get a 28" 4k from monoprice for $50 less.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 19 September 2015 16:43
    Here we go again.The best graphics card today will average 40 fps at this resolution. Check any current game. That means an awful gaming experience with judder, blur and lag. Scaling resolution down degrades picture / adds lag. So for gaming I will say NO.
    Reply