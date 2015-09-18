ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

While some newer flavors of IPS (AHVA for instance) promise better off-axis image quality, the Samsung PLS panel in use here does just fine. You can see a green shift in both the horizontal and vertical planes but light falloff is only around 30 percent. It’s certainly better than any TN screen we’ve photographed.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample boasts seriously good uniformity in both tests. Only four monitors out of the 70 or so in our database have returned a better black field result. And 5.99 percent is well below the point where you'd see any light bleed or hotspots.

Here's the white field measurement.

The white field measurement is equally impressive. There are no visible brightness variations anywhere on the screen.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The right side of our sample has the slightest green tint but you'd have to look closely to see it. It does exceed our standard of three Delta E though. We saw no problems in actual content.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

The VX2475Smhl-4K's panel response is about the same as other 60Hz IPS monitors we've tested. It gets a little help from overdrive (set to Ultra Fast), which reduces motion blur slightly without creating visible ghosting.

Here are the lag results.

You can see that both ViewSonic screens provide low input lag. They won't compete with a 144Hz display, but for gaming we think framerates will be a bigger challenge than the monitor's actual response to control inputs. Obviously you'll need a stout graphics card to hit 60fps in most first-person titles.