ViewSonic XG2401 24-inch FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

As we said earlier, the Native and sRGB presets are at about the same level of accuracy. The outermost color points are right on the money but thanks to the XG2401’s gamma errors, mid-tones are over-saturated and luminance levels are too low. In actual content, color doesn’t look too bad but there is room for improvement. The average error here is 4.98dE.

Since the User Color mode is almost perfect before calibration, our adjustments didn’t affect the gamut results. Luminance levels are still a bit low but more of the saturation values are close to their targets. Resulting errors are only visible for blue and lighter shades of red. It’s a distinct improvement over the Native and sRGB presets.

Now we return to the comparison group.

A 2.44dE average won’t set any records but it is solid performance among our group of gaming displays. All of them provide a properly saturated and natural color presentation that competes favorably with the IPS panels we’ve tested.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Thanks to color points that are right on-target at the gamut limit, the XG2401’s sRGB volume is almost exactly 100 percent. While it may not be one’s first choice for color-critical tasks, it is qualified as a light-duty proofing monitor.