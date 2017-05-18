ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Luminance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
It’s pretty easy to see how grayscale, gamma, and color interact when looking at the gamut and luminance charts for Standard mode. Grayscale runs slightly blue, which pulls magenta and cyan secondary colors off their hue targets. And gamma is too bright, which reduces color saturation. Even though luminance levels are higher, this is only some compensation. It’s not a substitute for correct balance.
In Web, gamma goes the opposite way and color saturations exceed their targets. Luminance levels drop below the line, so now we’ve over-corrected. The image looks better but not as good as it could.
Correcting the RGB sliders and selecting the proper gamma preset sets things right. Now every color saturation is on target, luminance levels are neutral and resulting errors are well-below 1dE. If you’re wondering about the six-axis color controls, they only affect luminance. We hoped to further tweak magenta’s hue value but couldn’t. It’s not an issue though. This is excellent performance.
Comparisons
As a result of our adjustments, we’ve taken the XG2703-GS’s color score from 2.58 to 1.21dE. That’s within striking distance of many professional screens and among the very best in the gaming monitor category. This is not an inexpensive display, but it certainly earns a place in the premium category. We have no complaints.
Thanks to a bit of bonus red, sRGB volume is 105.79%. It won’t result in visible issues, but a custom profile is recommended for proofing applications. As much as we strive for accuracy, a tad bit of extra saturation is OK too.
