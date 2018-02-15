VIVO CASE-V08 ATX Mid-Tower Review

BitFenix Nova TG deals BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon Prime £57.28 View BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon £61.64 View Bitfenix Nova Mesh TG... 365games.co.uk £65.49 View Bitfenix Nova Mesh TG... 365games.co.uk £65.99 View

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The original CASE-V08 installation kit includes three standoffs, a beep-code speaker, four cable ties, one replacement slot cover, and a variety of screws.

Cables include a USB 3.0 that occupies both ports but only connects to one, USB 2.0, a split power LED cable, HDD LED/Power/Reset, HD Audio, and a 4-pin ATA style connector for the fan controller. The 3-pin fans can also be connected to motherboard headers, but doing so sacrifices fan controller function.

ATX was originally specified in inches, and AC-97 was specified from ATX, yet many geeks refuse to be tied to a standard fictitiously based on the length of a king’s finger (and factually based on, of all things, barleycorns). Outside of former British colonies, the alternative scale appears to be a more of an inconvenience than an annoyance.

Unfortunately, there are sometimes issues with metric conversion, such as when a ½” cable header (12.6mm) gets converted to 13mm and ends up being 13.12mm. The test motherboard has a shield around its USB 2.0 header that measures 12.84mm-wide, which is more than enough clearance to fit a 12.6mm connector. 13.12mm doesn’t fit. Everything else fit, although after installing eight screws we had to loosen all eight and wiggle the board to install the ninth. Perhaps something else got lost in the conversion?

There’s a great deal of space for liquid cooling components even though the case isn’t designed to hold a large radiator. Then again, fitting a 2x 140 radiator to the front panel isn’t very difficult for those who own a drill.

Here’s how the completed system appears in its stock configuration.

Remember the High Airflow upgrade kit? It includes four spacers for the front glass, and four longer screws.

And here’s how the case looks after adding those parts. We’re testing it both ways.

Comparison Cases

BitFenix Nova TG View Site

Fractal Design Meshify C

The CASE-V08 is compared to our most closely priced glass-paneled rivals, with the Raidmax Alpha Prime being the closest match at three glass panels and four LED fans. The Alpha Prime does not, however, include a high-airflow upgrade kit.

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content