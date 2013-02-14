VP2770-LED Vs. S27B970D: 27" Monitors At 2560x1440

Test Setup And The S27B970D's Unique Features

To measure and calibrate monitors, we use an i1Pro spectrophotometer and the latest version of SpectraCal CalMAN software (v5.0.3).

For patterns, we employ an AccuPel DVG-5000 video signal generator. This approach removes video cards and drivers from the signal chain, allowing the display to receive true reference patterns. Connections are made via HDMI.

The AccuPel DVG-5000 is capable of generating all types of video signals at any resolution and refresh rate up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz. It can also display motion patterns to evaluate a monitor's video processing capabilities, with 3D patterns available in every format. This allows us to measure color and grayscale performance, crosstalk, and ghosting in 3D content via the 3D glasses.

Samsung S27B970D Extras

Before moving on to the benchmarks, we need to talk about some of the unique features of Samsung's S27B970D. This monitor offers five picture modes, all of which have unique properties that affect the test results. The Calibrated mode refers to a factory-adjusted preset that locks out all adjustments, including brightness and contrast. The only way to alter it is to use the Natural Color Expert software with one of four supported color probes. Yes, the i1Pro is one of these. The only mode that allows full access to the controls is Standard, and this is the mode we used in our testing. Even with the NCE software, we weren’t able to achieve better results than we did with a manual calibration in Standard mode.

The table below contains the settings we used to generate our results, so feel free to try them out. They are likely to improve your monitor’s image, although slight variations between samples do exist and no two monitors calibrate exactly the same. A color probe and the appropriate software will always give you the best results.

ViewSonic VP2770-LED Mode User Color Contrast 70 Brightness 42 RGB 98/100/94 Sharpness 0 Gamma Standard Samsung S27B970D Mode Standard Contrast 75 Brightness 84 RGB 53/46/50 Sharpness 60 Gamma 2.2

Note that any Sharpness setting above 0 on the ViewSonic causes visible ringing, also known as edge enhancement. This appears as white outlines around black text and other dark objects when they are rendered on a light-colored background.