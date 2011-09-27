Intel vPro: Three Generations Of Remote Management

Intel AMT Web Interface

One of most convenient features of the vPro platform is its Web interface. IT professionals already accustomed to using Web-based control panels to manage remote servers through IPMI 2.0 should feel right at home here.

The relatively simple vPro Web interface doesn't look like a modern, complex website by any stretch of the imagination, but that structure has some strong benefits, primarily in terms of compatibility. Running through the interface on both an iPad and an Android-based phone (Motorola Atrix 4G) yields workable navigation and functionality. Many IT admins are looking for ways to integrate tablets and smartphones into their management toolset, so this is a welcome result.

After logging in to the Intel AMT interface, you're first presented with the System Status.

From the Intel ME Web interface, you see basic hardware information, including things like BIOS versions.

Since techs often access client PCs to perform triage, logs can be very useful reference tools. The Intel ME Web interface has an event log feature.

The above screen shot shows a critical error where the operating system failed to boot. It also shows the management engine subsequently initializing upon reboot.