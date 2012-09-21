Intel vPro In 2012, Small Business Advantage, And Anti-Theft Tech.

Intel Small Business Advantage: The Hardware

The hardware requirements for Small Business Advantage are frankly pretty light. You do need a Q77 or B75 chipset on the desktop, or a QM77-, HM77-, UM77-, or QS77-based mobile platform. If you're using Q77, your accompanying CPU choices are limited to a vPro-capable Core i7 or Core i5. However, the other chipsets accommodate Core i3s, Core i5, and Core i7s. That's good news because it makes the technology suite more accessible than vPro, which doesn't fit into the same mainstream budgets and is less likely to turn up in a cost-conscious small business anyway.

Small Business Advantage Hardware Requirements Q77 Express B75 Express Mobile QM77 Express Mobile HM77 Express Mobile UM77 Express Mobile QS77 Express Core i7 Not Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Core i5 Not Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Core i3 Not Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Core i7 w/ vPro Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Core i5 w/ vPro Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported Supported

Intel sent us a Core i5-3450 and its DB75EN motherboard, part of the company's Executive series, for testing. Combined, the platform supports Small Business Advantage and Anti-Theft Technology. It's a cost-effective match-up that keeps with the theme of enabling PC health and automation without the intervention of a "tech guy." The quad-core processor sells for less than $200 at retail, and Intel's home-grown motherboard costs right around $90. Dip down to a Core i3, though, and you're looking at prices as low as $125 or so for an SBA-capable CPU.

It's easy to see that the microATX-based DB75EN was built with support for legacy devices in mind.

Two PCI slots sit next to a PCI Express x1 and x16 slot. Enthusiasts certainly won't be excited; we want to see lots of PCIe for graphics, after all. In the business world, though, it's probable that those four slots won't even be filled. Remember, Intel is aiming this platform at the low-cost business desktop market likely to use integrated graphics, on-board sound, and value-added I/O.

Legacy connectivity abounds around back, too. The rear I/O panel sports a combination PS/2 connector able to take a mouse or keyboard. That PS/2 connector first surfaced in 1987, around the same time as the DB75EN's VGA output. In essence, these are 25 year-old interfaces that support an infrastructure of gear that used to be popular in enterprises. Another throw-back to days gone by is a parallel port, which dates back to 1970. To be fair, I will admit that I just recycled my HP LaserJet 5, a must-have printer from the '90s that spat out nearly one million pages. It was a great printer, and they're still out there attached to parallel ports.

Not everything about the DB75EN's rear panel is legacy, of course. Four USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports accommodate some of the latest peripherals. DVI display output complements the older VGA connector. And gigabit-class Ethernet serves up completely modern networking performance.

In addition to the on-board USB, the motherboard includes one front-panel USB 3.0 header and two extra USB 2.0 headers.

The boxed Core i5-3450 that Intel sent came with a retail heat sink and fan. We're quite familiar with the combination, which is easy to install via push-pins, quiet, and effective on the 77 W processor.

Aside from chipset and processor compatibility, the only other requirements to support SBA are a 5 MB firmware image and 90 MB of available hard drive space. Drivers need to be installed for the local Manageability Service and Intel's Management Engine Interface too, but that's really part of the install process anyway.

With all of the requisite hardware compiled, take a quick moment to consider supported operating systems. Intel claims that SBA is currently only validated on Windows 7 (the 32- and 64-bit versions), but not Windows 7 Starter Edition. We expect to see Windows 8 support added around Microsoft's upcoming launch, but have no indication from Intel if or when that will happen.