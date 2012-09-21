Intel vPro In 2012, Small Business Advantage, And Anti-Theft Tech.

Installing Intel Small Business Advantage
Installing the Small Business Advantage software package is very simple. Intel's DB75EN motherboard comes packaged with an installation CD pre-loaded with drivers for the platform's integrated hardware and the Express Installer for SBA.
Once all of the modules are installed, you can launch the SBA application. You're met with a variety of features to configure for the first time (and you can use the arrows to select the next option).
Selecting the first item to configure, regardless of which feature it is, brings up a password and authentication setup screen.
It also brings up a screen to configure email notifications. This could be handy in a number of different situations. If you're in a small business and you walk away for the night, SBA can alert you on your cell phone if a backup fails, for instance. Or, if you're helping a family member with an SBA-equipped PC, and bad browsing habits result in malicious code disabling security software, you can jump in immediately.
The SBA package does have an auto-updater. After installing from the DB75EN's bundled CD and hooking up to the Internet, I was asked to download and install the latest version.
For laptops you may have to take a bit more time defining your typical usage area of course; you could even let the laptop track your typical usage location patterns so it can make recommendations for the best setup.
If the systems is outside the area either request a special password or some other form of identification to unlock the machine either for one time or for inclusions of the current location into the allowed area.
Damn, I should get that patented :-)
Customer has a blue screen? No problem, you can KVM right in and see the issue.
Workstation hung after remotely applying patches - calling the user and saying "Can you go over and hold the power button for me?" is no longer necessary. Simply shutdown the machine via vPro and power it back on. Even remotely re-imagine a machine from backup is possible.
However, my favorite use case is the instant back to work use case. End user hard drive fails - obviously a truck roll is needed, but the most important thing is to get the user productive again. Leverage vPro's ability to redirect IDE (IDEr) to a network Live Linux CD at least gets the user in to Web Outlook, if not 100% back in business.
How about power savings? Schedule machines to auto shutdown at night, and for your patch window, use vPro to power up the workstations, apply the patches, power down (from windows) and if a machine hangs on shutdown use the vPro power off command. Allows for nightly maintenance and keeps costs savings maximized.
Full disclosure: Having ran an MSP and worked with many enterprises, out of band management tools were critical in every mature organization I worked with. As a co-founder of LabTech Software, I have engaged Intel and we are working closely to build out solutions that vPro truly solves for.