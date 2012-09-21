Intel vPro In 2012, Small Business Advantage, And Anti-Theft Tech.

Intel's vPro technology is composed of several features that the company says protects businesses in four ways: threat management, identity and access, data and asset protection, and monitoring and remediation. Although a number of vPro's capabilities are accessed through software, specific hardware hooks are required to enable things like out-of-band management and high-res remote access.

Satisfying the hardware requirements to enable vPro can be tricky; your processor, chipset, firmware, and network controller all need to be compatible. This is made more challenging by Intel's nomenclature, which doesn't make it particularly clear whether a given CPU supports vPro or not. For example, the flagship enthusiast Core i7-3770K is not vPro-enabled. It's missing Trusted Execution Technology and VT-d, too.

Beyond limiting compatibility at the high-end, Intel also clips support from its lower-end chips, likely in a move to sell more expensive CPUs into businesses requiring vPro's feature set. The Core i5-3450 we used in our Small Business Advantage-capable machine isn't even on the company's list. Rather, you need at least a Core i5-3470 to get vPro support from Ivy Bridge-based hardware. What follows is a current list of vPro-enabled CPUs from the third-gen Core family:

Intel Third-Gen Desktop Core Processor Model Cores / Threads Clock Rate Max. Turbo Frequency L3 Cache TDP MSRP Core i7-3770S 4/8 3.1 GHz 3.9 GHz 8 MB 65 W $294 Core i7-3770T 4/8 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 45 W $294 Core i7-3770 4/8 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz 8 MB 77 W $294 Core i5-3475S 4/4 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz 6 MB 65 W $201 Core i5-3570S 4/4 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 6 MB 65 W $205 Core i5-3570 4/4 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz 6 MB 77 W $213 Core i5-3470T 2/4 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz 3 MB 35 W $184 Core i5-3470S 4/4 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz 6 MB 65 W $184 Core i5-3470 4/4 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz 6 MB 77 W $184 Core i5-3550 4/4 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz 6 MB 77 W $205 Core i5-3550S 4/4 3 GHz 3.7 GHz 6 MB 65 W $205 Core i5-3570T 4/4 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz 6 MB 45 W $205

Intel's standard-voltage processors are 77 W parts. The -S and -T suffixes indicate low-power options, which, remember, include the thermal ceiling for processing and graphics resources (they share the die's TDP).

Increasingly, mobile platforms are a big focus for vPro, and an additional 13 Ivy Bridge-based mobile CPUs include vPro support, too.

Intel Third-Gen Mobile Core Processor Model Cores / Threads Clock Rate Max. Turbo Frequency L3 Cache TDP MSRP Core i7-3920XM 4/8 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 8 MB 55 W $1096 Core i7-3555LE 2/4 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz 4 MB 25 W $360 Core i7-3517UE 2/4 1.7 GHz 2.8 GHz 4 MB 17 W $330 Core i7-3520M 2/4 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz 4 MB 35 W $346 Core i7-3667U 2/4 2 GHz 3.2 GHz 4 MB 17 W $346 Core i7-3820QM 4/8 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 45 W $568 Core i7-3615QE 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz 6 MB 45 W $393 Core i7-3612QE 4/8 2.1 GHz 3.1 GHz 6 MB 35 W $426 Core i7-3610QE 4/8 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz 6 MB 45 W $393 Core i5-3610ME 2/4 2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz 3 MB 35 W $276 Core i5-3360M 2/4 2.8 GHz 3.5 GHz 3 MB 35 W $266 Core i5-3320M 2/4 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz 3 MB 35 W $225 Core i5-3427U 2/4 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz 3 MB 17 W $225

Intel also enables vPro on some of its Xeon processors, though many of those chips don't include integrated graphics, which is necessary for Remote KVM support.

If you have a vPro-enabled workstation with Intel's C216 chipset and a Xeon E3-12x5 V2 CPU, you can use a number of the technology suite's features, in addition to more enterprise-oriented hardware like ECC-capable DDR3 DIMMs.