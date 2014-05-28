Benchmarked: How Well Does Watch Dogs Run On your PC?

Results: Low Detail, 1920x1080

We retain the same entry-level settings used on the previous page, but increase the resolution from 720p to 1080p. Also, the Radeon R7 260X and GeForce GTX 750 Ti are added to the list of tested cards, reflecting their greater graphics processing potential.

The Radeon R7 240 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 cannot cope with a more demanding resolution. Everything else stays above my 30 FPS minimum target, though.

As before, the Radeon R7 240 suffers severe frame time variance spikes, though that doesn't really matter, since its minimum frame rate is too low anyway. Generally speaking, the spikes do get more pronounced for all cards, which again is reflected as occasional stuttering, regardless average frame rate.